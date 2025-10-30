This Chain Makes The Best Store-Bought Tortilla Chips

Without a good tortilla chip, that dip you just served is all but useless. During our search for the best store-bought tortilla chip, we looked for chips that were salty and rich enough to enjoy on their own, had a corn flavor that wasn't bland, and featured a Goldilocks texture that balances the tricky line between light, crisp, and sturdy. Fortunately, we found exactly what we were looking for in one chip, and it's from a restaurant-branded version of a Tex-Mex chain.

We were huge fans of On The Border Café Style tortilla chips, because they not only hit upon a good corn flavor, but they also sold us on one key point: texture. Our taste tester noted, "My goodness, are these tortilla chips crispy and craggy, filled with bubbles from being dropped in hot oil. Because of the bubbles, there's an airiness to these chips, too — they're light, crunchy, and can be easily inhaled. Take your time with them, though, because they're absolute stunners."

Another detail mentioned by our taster is that these chips also are generously appointed in fat and sodium. While those of you that are watching certain aspects of your diet might not be terribly pleased about that, fat and salt translate into flavor, which just adds to their appeal. But we've found an ideal pairing for them, too.