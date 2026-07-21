The Vintage Heavy-Duty Kitchen Tool That Never Should Have Gone Out Of Style

There are all sorts of amazing devices you can buy to make the cooking process easier on yourself. From food processors that can dice, chop, or purée to air fryers that make convection cooking a breeze (even if one air fryer buying mistake may cost you big), the wonders of modern technology are here to help. The only limit is your counter space: Unless you live in a Cuisinart showroom, there simply isn't enough room to keep everything you need at the ready. This is all to say that we understand why people don't have counter-mounted cast iron meat grinders these days — but maybe for some, the benefits could outweigh the drawbacks.

After the meat grinder was first invented in the 19th century, its uses were immediately apparent. Butchers, meatpackers, and home cooks alike could take cuts of meat, feed them through a funnel, then turn a handle until long strands of mixed meat poured from the holes. The sturdy, cast iron appliance could be clamped to the counter in order to hold it still for ease of use, and it allowed users to make their own blends from different types of meat, giving them more control over their dishes.

But at the end of the day, convenience will win the heart of the consumer almost every time. When grocery stores began selling pre-packaged ground meat, most found they had little use for the beastly contraptions taking up space on their counters, and cleared them away for more convenient gadgets.