The Air Fryer Myth That's Costing You Big

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Among the less pressing questions of the modern age (which plenty of us still ask anyway) is whether air fryers deserve the hype they seem to get all the time. Another thing to consider is the giant variation in prices between air fryers. You can find basic air fryers for around $40, and giant multifunctional ones selling for several hundred dollars. So what's the difference between them all? Is a fancy, expensive appliance better than a cheaper model, or is it just a myth?

Chances are, you don't need to break the bank when purchasing an air fryer. A really cheap air fryer under $50 can be a life-changing kitchen gadget, and it will mostly work the same as a pricier model.

That's because all air fryers use the same science – very hot air is circulated through holes in the basket or tray to surround the food inside, frying it and giving it a crispy crunch without oil. A more expensive air fryer will claim to have better performance, but at a basic level, they all work alike. The price doesn't always correlate to maximum power or size, as some cheaper air fryers have stronger maximum wattage or larger basket sizes than expensive models. What, then, are you paying all that extra money for if you buy an expensive model? Often, you'll pay more for extra features meant for very specific foods (like a dehydration setting) or dual cooking baskets.