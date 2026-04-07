The Air Fryer Myth That's Costing You Big
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Among the less pressing questions of the modern age (which plenty of us still ask anyway) is whether air fryers deserve the hype they seem to get all the time. Another thing to consider is the giant variation in prices between air fryers. You can find basic air fryers for around $40, and giant multifunctional ones selling for several hundred dollars. So what's the difference between them all? Is a fancy, expensive appliance better than a cheaper model, or is it just a myth?
Chances are, you don't need to break the bank when purchasing an air fryer. A really cheap air fryer under $50 can be a life-changing kitchen gadget, and it will mostly work the same as a pricier model.
That's because all air fryers use the same science – very hot air is circulated through holes in the basket or tray to surround the food inside, frying it and giving it a crispy crunch without oil. A more expensive air fryer will claim to have better performance, but at a basic level, they all work alike. The price doesn't always correlate to maximum power or size, as some cheaper air fryers have stronger maximum wattage or larger basket sizes than expensive models. What, then, are you paying all that extra money for if you buy an expensive model? Often, you'll pay more for extra features meant for very specific foods (like a dehydration setting) or dual cooking baskets.
Expensive air fryers are helpful but not essential
A simple air fryer typically has just a few buttons and a temperature knob, while more advanced models will have preset functions for features like broiling and baking. If you know how precisely to manipulate temperatures, you can usually replicate these functions manually. For example, a fancy "dehydrate" button simply sets a low temperature and a long cooking time to dry out food, which is easy to arrange.
The baskets themselves can also be different — some reviewers have reported that their fancier air fryer baskets had more of a mesh bottom (rather than large holes), which allows for better airflow. However, even those mesh baskets can be less sturdy and tougher to clean. The really expensive models may have so-called smart features like AI integration or a built-in convection oven, none of which cook your food faster.
If you are interested in a fancier model, consider starting with a cheaper model first and working your way up. Chances are, the first things you'll make with your air fryer will be simple dishes, and these don't require any expensive models. If you get a lot of use out of it and feel ready to try more complicated dishes than just air frying chicken and vegetables or those frozen Costco foods, which reheat perfectly in an air fryer, you can trade in your simple model for one with more bells and whistles.