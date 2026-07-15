Trader Joe's Classic Red & Black Tote Bag Just Got A Makeover And Fans Are Already Complaining
Trader Joe's is at it again with another bag drop. This time, though, it's a redesign of a classic that's been absent. The red and black insulated tote that so many have come to know, love, and own has a reimagined design featuring a flat top like those on other TJ's insulated cooler bags instead of the standard tote bag zipper closure. On a Reddit thread discussing the new design, some customers weren't so pleased with the change.
One Redditor pointed out that the zipper might not be as sturdy, saying, "I've bought several flat tops over the years, and the zippers have broken on many of them. I'll stick with the original." Another commenter expressed upset over the size difference between the bags. "So the same design as the other insulated totes with the flat tops? I like having both designs. The flat tops are sometimes too big." One user noted that the original design was nice because it was functional as an over-the-shoulder bag.
The bag is a fresh take on the old style, and though it keeps the same color scheme, the familiar palm trees have been removed and the Trader Joe's logo enlarged. While the changes to this particular tote aren't sitting well with everyone, there seems to be more love than hate for the flat-top style bags.
Lots of people like Trader Joe's flat-top bags
Trader Joe's making changes to an old favorite might cause some mild upset, but it could be a new find perfect for summer cookouts and other activities. Fans of the insulated totes aren't just trying to collect every color of the rainbow (and then some); they're getting good use out of each bag as well. The totes are ideal for bagging cold items from the grocery store or farmers market, especially in warmer weather or on a long drive home. Some flat-top fans have even mentioned using the coolers for reasons outside of grocery shopping.
One Reddit user shared, "I like using them on road trips instead of hard-sided coolers. I haven't tried this, but the associate who told me about them said they're also good for bringing home wet swimsuits after a day at the beach." Another Redditor made a post showcasing that the flat-top insulated totes are the perfect size for a personal item on some flights. Overall, the flat-top bags are still a hit for TJ's shoppers and bag collectors, though it's understandable why so many would like the option to purchase the other style of insulated bag as well.