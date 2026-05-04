Never Shop At A Farmers Market Without This One Thing
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A trip to the farmers market is high on the to-do list for many of us when the weather is warm. But before getting carried away purchasing produce, meat, and other high-quality food, avoid a farmers market mistake that wastes your money. That is to say, keep your food from spoiling by bringing a cooler to store your food in.
Hot and cold foods alike risk falling into what's known as the "danger zone" if not stored properly. This zone occurs when the temperature falls between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, creating the perfect climate for harmful bacteria to grow at alarming rates.
Food that needs to be refrigerated shouldn't be left out for more than two hours at a time. This shortens to just one hour if the environment is over 90 degrees. To prevent the growth of bacteria such as Salmonella and Staphylococcus (both of which can cause diarrhea, vomiting, and worse, in severe cases) it's important to keep cold foods below 40 degrees. If you purchase any hot foods that you want to save for later, you can keep these warm by using a separate cooler that's been prewarmed with heat packs.
So, using a cooler this summer at the farmers market is the right idea, but having a cooler and using it properly are two different scenarios. To keep your food safe and the farmers market fun, you need to make sure you're packing the cooler correctly.
How to pack a cooler for the farmers market
What might be intended as a quick trip to the farmers market can easily be prolonged when you're having a good time, so bringing a cooler will allow you to enjoy your time without worry. However, how long food stays safe in a cooler depends on several factors, including how well you pack it. Hard-sided coolers are ideal for maximum ice retention, but if your cooler has been sitting in a hot car or garage, cool it down before adding any ice to limit any rapid melting. Hose the cooler down with cold water or place a few ice packs inside for several minutes. If you don't have a cooler or need one specifically for farmers market days, the Yeti Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler will make hauling your finds a breeze.
When adding items to your cooler, try to keep perishables (meat, fish, produce, and anything that's ideally kept frozen) toward the bottom with a layer of ice above and below them for maximum temperature stability. Drinks, quick snacks, and anything else you may need easy access to should be kept near the top. This way, when you need to open your cooler, the perishables will have less exposure to the warm outside air.
If you purchase eggs, place them somewhere without direct contact with ice to prevent freezing. If there's a lot of space left over in your cooler, fill the gaps with something like crumpled paper or towels because the less space inside, the more slowly the ice will melt. For hot food storage, keep the warmest foods toward the bottom.