Never Shop At A Farmers Market Without This One Thing

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A trip to the farmers market is high on the to-do list for many of us when the weather is warm. But before getting carried away purchasing produce, meat, and other high-quality food, avoid a farmers market mistake that wastes your money. That is to say, keep your food from spoiling by bringing a cooler to store your food in.

Hot and cold foods alike risk falling into what's known as the "danger zone" if not stored properly. This zone occurs when the temperature falls between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, creating the perfect climate for harmful bacteria to grow at alarming rates.

Food that needs to be refrigerated shouldn't be left out for more than two hours at a time. This shortens to just one hour if the environment is over 90 degrees. To prevent the growth of bacteria such as Salmonella and Staphylococcus (both of which can cause diarrhea, vomiting, and worse, in severe cases) it's important to keep cold foods below 40 degrees. If you purchase any hot foods that you want to save for later, you can keep these warm by using a separate cooler that's been prewarmed with heat packs.

So, using a cooler this summer at the farmers market is the right idea, but having a cooler and using it properly are two different scenarios. To keep your food safe and the farmers market fun, you need to make sure you're packing the cooler correctly.