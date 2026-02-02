The Expensive Farmers Market Mistake That Too Many People Make

A morning at the farmers market is like a shot of sunshine with fresh produce, flower arrangements, and more. It's easy to get caught up in the bountiful tables of fruits and vegetables and leave with an empty wallet and too much of everything. That overabundance doesn't look as great a couple of days later, when you're wondering how to use all the produce before it goes bad. We turned to an expert to discover how to approach a farmers market without the buyer's remorse that can arrive a few days later.

Jay Kumar, chef and owner of the Brooklyn eatery, LORE, is currently partnering with City Harvest to provide halal meals to those in need during Ramadan, but he took the time to answer a few questions exclusively for The Takeout. He explained the best way to prevent overbuying is to go in with a plan.

"I always arrive with a clear shopping list and a set budget, take a quick lap to compare prices across different stands, and then circle back to buy only what I actually need," Kumar said. "Keeping it simple helps prevent impulse purchases."

Evaluate and compare produce quality at each of the vendors during your first pass, so you can get the freshest (therefore, longer-lasting) produce at the market. And, don't wait until the last minute to arrive. "I get there as early as possible and take time to look, touch, and smell the produce," Kumar said. " ... Then [I'll] buy from whoever has the best quality that day. That quick comparison makes a big difference."