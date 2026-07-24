This Costco Find Will Take Your Grilling Game To The Next Level This Summer (Under $12)
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One great part about grilling is that people don't need any fancy equipment to have a successful cookout. Still, there are a few essentials needed to get the job done. It's more efficient to use a grilling basket when cooking fish, sure, but a quality set of tongs is crucial for handling fruits, veggies, and the absolute best cuts of steak for the grill. Fortunately, folks who shop at Costco online won't have to worry about paying through the nose for this indispensable yet straightforward utensil because the discount warehouse sells a set of four for just $11.99.
Costco's Winco 9-inch non-slip locking tongs are made from durable stainless steel and provide enough length to keep people's hands away from the heat when grilling. The ends are fitted with silicone tips so your food won't stick to them and folks can rest easy knowing they won't melt because they're heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. People also won't have to fret about the tongs slipping when their hands get sweaty in the dog days of summer because the handles likewise feature a silicone grip.
The locking feature is particularly handy when the tongs aren't in use as it allows them to be placed in compact spaces, like cabinets and drawers. Costco's website doesn't specifically mention whether these are dishwasher safe, but some people who have purchased the tongs have mentioned in reviews that they hold up well after being run through the appliance. Some folks may assume the low price reflects a flimsy product, but overwhelmingly positive customer reviews indicate the opposite is true.
Customers appreciate the quality, quantity, and cost of Costco's cooking tongs
It's one thing to see a product that appears to be well-made, but it's always nice to have that assumption verified by people who have used it firsthand. 135 customers have left reviews of Costco's Winco tongs on the company's website, and 113 of them gave the utensils top marks. Overall, they have a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating, impressing folks with superior craftsmanship and the fact that you get four sets for an unbeatable price.
While the tongs are terrific for pulling a perfectly cooked pork steak off the grill, customers have found they're also effective in other culinary applications. People mention using them to remove hot food from the air fryer and hard-boiled eggs out of boiling water. Customers also applaud the way the silicone tips don't damage their nonstick cookware when sauteing food over the stove. Nearly all the reviews indicate the quality is top-notch, but the overall value is also tied to the low price.
Getting four tongs for $11.99 is an absolute steal. The exact same tongs cost $9.14 on Amazon (where they also have a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating over more than 2,000 reviews) for just one. One reviewer noted that having four sets of tongs allows them to use a set daily without having to worry about loading the dishwasher every evening.