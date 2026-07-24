This Costco Find Will Take Your Grilling Game To The Next Level This Summer (Under $12)

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One great part about grilling is that people don't need any fancy equipment to have a successful cookout. Still, there are a few essentials needed to get the job done. It's more efficient to use a grilling basket when cooking fish, sure, but a quality set of tongs is crucial for handling fruits, veggies, and the absolute best cuts of steak for the grill. Fortunately, folks who shop at Costco online won't have to worry about paying through the nose for this indispensable yet straightforward utensil because the discount warehouse sells a set of four for just $11.99.

Costco's Winco 9-inch non-slip locking tongs are made from durable stainless steel and provide enough length to keep people's hands away from the heat when grilling. The ends are fitted with silicone tips so your food won't stick to them and folks can rest easy knowing they won't melt because they're heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. People also won't have to fret about the tongs slipping when their hands get sweaty in the dog days of summer because the handles likewise feature a silicone grip.

The locking feature is particularly handy when the tongs aren't in use as it allows them to be placed in compact spaces, like cabinets and drawers. Costco's website doesn't specifically mention whether these are dishwasher safe, but some people who have purchased the tongs have mentioned in reviews that they hold up well after being run through the appliance. Some folks may assume the low price reflects a flimsy product, but overwhelmingly positive customer reviews indicate the opposite is true.