Do You Really Need A Grilling Basket To Cook Up A Whole Fish?

There are plenty of hacks to avoid ruining a steak on the grill, but fish is a bit trickier. It tends to stick to the grill grate like it's hanging on for dear life, making it challenging to flip it without the flesh flaking apart. Some folks avoid that dilemma by utilizing a grilling basket to keep the fish intact, but is it absolutely necessary?

We asked the director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort, Kory Foltz, if he thought it was imperative to use a basket when grilling fish. While he does recommend it, he illustrated some ways grillers can avoid a flaky mess without one. "If you don't have a grill basket, the best way to flip a whole fish is with two spatulas or a spatula and tongs," Foltz said. A light hand is absolutely key here. "Be gentle, especially with shad, since it can fall apart if you rush or handle it roughly," he explained, though this advice applies broadly to any type of delicate fish.

Whether you use oil or another condiment coating to keep the fish from sticking to the grate, lubrication is essential for a good flip. "Make sure the grill and fish are well oiled so it doesn't stick, and let it cook long enough on one side so it lifts easily," Foltz explained. "Then, slide a spatula under and support it with the other tool to flip it in one smooth move." You can tell if it is about ready to be flipped by gently teasing the spatula under one side of the fish to see if it is sticking. Still, while this method works in a pinch, a bona fide grilling basket makes life a whole lot easier.