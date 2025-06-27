Do You Really Need A Grilling Basket To Cook Up A Whole Fish?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of hacks to avoid ruining a steak on the grill, but fish is a bit trickier. It tends to stick to the grill grate like it's hanging on for dear life, making it challenging to flip it without the flesh flaking apart. Some folks avoid that dilemma by utilizing a grilling basket to keep the fish intact, but is it absolutely necessary?
We asked the director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort, Kory Foltz, if he thought it was imperative to use a basket when grilling fish. While he does recommend it, he illustrated some ways grillers can avoid a flaky mess without one. "If you don't have a grill basket, the best way to flip a whole fish is with two spatulas or a spatula and tongs," Foltz said. A light hand is absolutely key here. "Be gentle, especially with shad, since it can fall apart if you rush or handle it roughly," he explained, though this advice applies broadly to any type of delicate fish.
Whether you use oil or another condiment coating to keep the fish from sticking to the grate, lubrication is essential for a good flip. "Make sure the grill and fish are well oiled so it doesn't stick, and let it cook long enough on one side so it lifts easily," Foltz explained. "Then, slide a spatula under and support it with the other tool to flip it in one smooth move." You can tell if it is about ready to be flipped by gently teasing the spatula under one side of the fish to see if it is sticking. Still, while this method works in a pinch, a bona fide grilling basket makes life a whole lot easier.
Grilling fish in a basket simplifies the process
Grilling should be an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while anticipating an extraordinary meal, not a headache. Cooking an impressive whole fish over an open flame can feel like you just got on a struggle bus headed to Disappointmentville if you don't have the assistance of a basket, like this UNCO Stainless Steel Fish and Vegetable Grill Basket. "A grilling basket is super helpful when cooking a whole fish — it keeps it together, makes flipping easier, and helps prevent it from sticking or falling apart," Foltz said. "It's especially good for delicate fish like shad."
Whether you are cooking shad or another delicate, flaky variety of seafood like red snapper or a trophy trout you caught at the lake, using a basket to grill it takes the anxiety out of trying to achieve the perfect flip. However, it's not all rainbows and unicorns with grilling baskets, as they do have a drawback. Foltz said, "The downside is it can sometimes press too hard and squeeze out juices or mess up the skin."
You can minimize this by purchasing fish that fit perfectly inside the basket and by keeping it well-oiled, but if you are grilling up that big, beautiful trout you were bragging about all weekend, well, you have to work with what you have. Despite the possibility of minor imperfections in the final dish, Foltz still gives fish baskets a thumbs-up. "I'd recommend using one since it makes grilling way easier and less stressful," he said.