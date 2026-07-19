Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Loading Up On This One Meat You Can Rarely Find Anywhere Else
It's not a secret that Trader Joe's is no ordinary supermarket, and its trademark quirkiness extends to the product selection. There are some staples you won't find at TJ's, but at the same time, the chain is a treasure trove of hidden gems that are hard to get anywhere else. Case in point: TJ's shaved lamb shoulder. It's a fat-marbled and flavor-packed cut of meat that isn't always available in American supermarkets, and shoppers have taken note.
In a Reddit thread on r/traderjoes subreddit, one user asked, "Why aren't y'all talking about the shaved lamb shoulder?" Another person noted, "I got this a while ago and had been so excited when I saw it." It's no surprise that TJ's shoppers are loading up. While it's not too difficult to find certain cuts of lamb to buy at the grocery store – like ground meat or shoulder chops — the handy pre-shaved format is a rare find and super easy to throw into a wide variety of recipes. Plus, at $11.99 per pound, it's relatively affordable compared to the average price of similar cuts: around $17 (via USDA).
How to use Trader Joe's shaved lamb shoulder
Whether you're a lamb-cooking beginner or expert, the shoulder is a versatile and forgiving cut of meat to work into your protein rotation. Trader Joe's shaved shoulder is an especially great option for lamb newbies for several reasons. Lamb is known for its distinct, slightly gamey flavor, which can be polarizing, but on its website, TJ's notes that its product is on the milder side. Plus, the conveniently pre-shaved meat makes prep and cooking quicker and simpler, which is always welcome. The chain also boasts that it has an extra tender, melty texture thanks to its optimal lean-to-fat ratio and super-thin slices.
America's top grocery store recommends using its shaved lamb shoulder in stir-fries, wraps, and tacos and pairing it with a popular Trader Joe's dip like hummus or tzatziki. On Reddit, users suggested throwing TJ's shaved lamb shoulder into gyros, adding it to hot pot broth, or even whipping up some Mediterranean-inspired cheesesteaks. One person said, "Made a gyro out of it with the pita bread. It was delish, I'd definitely get it again." Another gushed, "I bought this a few weeks ago and made tacos from it. Omg they were amazing."