Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Loading Up On This One Meat You Can Rarely Find Anywhere Else

It's not a secret that Trader Joe's is no ordinary supermarket, and its trademark quirkiness extends to the product selection. There are some staples you won't find at TJ's, but at the same time, the chain is a treasure trove of hidden gems that are hard to get anywhere else. Case in point: TJ's shaved lamb shoulder. It's a fat-marbled and flavor-packed cut of meat that isn't always available in American supermarkets, and shoppers have taken note.

In a Reddit thread on r/traderjoes subreddit, one user asked, "Why aren't y'all talking about the shaved lamb shoulder?" Another person noted, "I got this a while ago and had been so excited when I saw it." It's no surprise that TJ's shoppers are loading up. While it's not too difficult to find certain cuts of lamb to buy at the grocery store – like ground meat or shoulder chops — the handy pre-shaved format is a rare find and super easy to throw into a wide variety of recipes. Plus, at $11.99 per pound, it's relatively affordable compared to the average price of similar cuts: around $17 (via USDA).