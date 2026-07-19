The Easy And Cheap Dessert That Only Requires 2 Ingredients

We've all experienced that dire plight where a food craving arises and Old Mother Hubbard's cupboards are bare. Savory dishes are often more forgiving in that situation because certain elements can be swapped or outright omitted from recipes and you'll still walk away with something tasty, like a Stanley Tucci-level four-ingredient frittata. Desserts, on the other hand, tend to heavily depend on each and every component as they're often integral to the structure and profile. What you need when ingredients are sparse is a two-ingredient dessert.

Fortunately, if you see Cool Whip in the fridge and instant pudding mix in the pantry your taste buds are in for a treat. Just those two store-bought ingredients blended together create a flavorful, silky confection that will instantly satisfy any sweet tooth in the room. Typically, a whisk is the best tool to mix instant pudding, but a spoon functions just fine here. Set both ingredients in a mixing bowl (16 ounces of Cool Whip and a 3.9-ounce packet of instant pudding), stir until everything is combined, and place the bowl in the refrigerator covered for at least an hour to allow the dessert to set and become creamier.

Buying actual Cool Whip isn't essential since any off-brand whipped topping will do. As for the instant pudding, the world's your oyster. Chocolate, French vanilla, lemon — use whatever flavor you think sounds delicious. Best of all, as straightforward as the dessert is, it has tons of room for modifications to fit one's individual tastes.