Fruit Elevates Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Cream, But This Extra Step Adds Serious Pizzazz

So, regardless of whether you choose to roast your fruits in the oven, poach them on the stove, or throw them on the grill, cooking down your fresh fruit can significantly improve how it tastes with your vanilla ice cream. However, it's important to note that you don't actually need to add hot or even warm fruits to your ice cream. Because the excess water is taken away from fruit when they're cooked, cooling them in the fridge or freezer won't strip them of their concentrated flavor. This is also why cooking fruit that you plan to add to a frozen carton of ice cream is so vital. "Texturally, water is the enemy in ice cream, as water freezes into ice, and fresh fruit is mostly water. If you freeze raw fruit, the water inside the fruit freezes, causing it to taste bland and have a hard, unappealing texture," recipe developer Melissa Gaman warned.

As for actually integrating cooked fruit into your ice cream, while it won't be quite as easy as adding softer, more liquified forms of fruit like jam or preserves, you can still find a way to swirl it into the mix when the ice cream has an optimal texture. "Beat [the cooked fruit] into softened vanilla ice cream for a blended variety, or drop dollops into a bowl of softened ice cream and lightly mash it all together before refreezing until firm," Gaman advised.

