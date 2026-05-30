You Only Need 4 Ingredients For A Stanley Tucci-Level Frittata

In what has become typical Stanley Tucci fashion, the actor turned travel show host recently shared his technique for a simple but delectable four-ingredient frittata on his Instagram channel in a post captioned, "In case you're wondering what to make for brunch." The actor — once famous primarily for movies like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Big Night" — is now perhaps more well known for his Italy-themed food and travel shows "Searching for Italy" and "Tucci in Italy" (and for slamming the iconic Olive Garden chain). As a result, fans feverishly await his uncomplicated, straightforward recipes, which effortlessly capture the soul of Italian cuisine.

For this brunch frittata, Tucci mixes just four ingredients in a bowl: eggs, salt, freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano — which is not just a fancy way to say parmesan — and wild garlic. (Regarding the last one, you didn't think it would be that simple, did you? We'll get to wild garlic in a minute.) He then heats some oil on what appears to be medium heat in his crepe pan — though any large sauté or fry pan should work fine — and simply pours in the mixture. He shakes the pan slightly and stirs the mixture gently until it begins to firm up. Though he mentions that this dish can be finished in the oven, he prefers to slide it onto a large plate, which he then uses to flip back into the pan. Finally, once the frittata has set, Tucci adds another heaping grating of fresh cheese.