It's Time To Make Ramps Untrendy Or Risk Losing Them Forever

Ramps, also known as wild leeks, have become something of a darling of the culinary world. Chefs in cities big and small are excitedly planning dishes featuring these freshly-harvested wild plants, especially between March 1 and May 30, their typical season. Enthusiastic layman foragers, too, can be found perusing the woods of the Midwest and eastern half of the United States, and all this attention for such a humble leek is leading to serious concerns of overharvesting.

Advertisement

That's because unlike other plants in the onion (or, to be scientific about it, Alliaceae) family, ramps can take up to 7 years to hit full maturity from seed, and a study from the University of Tennessee suggests that only a 25% harvest or less is sustainable for wild ramp populations. With that said, much of the danger in over-harvesting occurs when multiple people, unbeknownst, are harvesting 25% of ramps from a given patch. (And ramps aren't typically commercially grown — the vast majority are harvested from where they naturally occur.)

The same study also projected that at a 25% harvest rate (or an even smaller rate of 5 to 15%, as deduced by a different study) it would take the patch 22 years to recover. Think about that — a baby could be born and reach drinking age before a harvested patch of ramps recovered from just a fourth being taken. Everyone needs to calm down when it comes to ramp-seeking, or there may not be any for a long, long time.

Advertisement