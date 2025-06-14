The Only Ingredient Ratio Your Frittata Will Ever Need

Growing up in an Italian-American home, you eat your fair share of pasta, pizza, and other foods people typically think of as Italian. But one of my favorites had nothing to do with tomato sauce. Instead, it was a deliciously simple frittata with golden-fried sliced potatoes, caramelized onions, and nutty parmesan my Italian-born mother would whip up for light summer dinners. Frittatas land somewhere between omelets and quiche, an egg dish with fillings that has a slightly custardy texture created with the right balance of ingredients.

Nelson Serrano-Bahri, professional chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, spoke to The Takeout about how to nail the ingredient ratio for perfect frittatas every time. Serrano-Bahri told us that for every six eggs, he uses ½ cup heavy cream, 1 cup cheese, and 1½ to 2 cups fillings. He explained, "This ratio works because eggs provide structure and lift, cream adds richness and creates a custard-like texture, and cheese contributes fat, flavor, and a bit of structure as it melts."

The cream, which can be swapped for milk, makes several contributions to the frittata. "Cream (or milk) increases tenderness by diluting the egg proteins, preventing them from tightening too much during cooking; adds richness and a slightly custardy mouthfeel; and improves flavor by adding subtle sweetness and rounding out the egg flavor," Serrano-Bahri said. Other dairy products can also work, including half-and-half, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, or crème fraîche. Use full-fat or 2% at minimum, or it won't have the same creaminess.