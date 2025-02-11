Forget The Skillet And Use Something Bigger To Make A Frittata For A Crowd

When it comes to versatile meals, frittatas definitely make the cut. You can't go wrong serving them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and you can pretty much add in whichever veggies you like. They're quick and easy to make while still giving us a protein and fiber-rich meal. But if you're hosting some friends or want to meal prep for the week, you'll know that making a skillet's worth of frittata won't cut it. Well, the solution might be lying in your oven drawer: a sheet pan.

Using a sheet pan is an easy hack, allowing for more room and giving you one colossal frittata. Not only can you feed more people with it, but it's even simpler to make as you only need to use the oven. Like with a regular frittata, you'll first need to cook your veggies, which can be baked first on the same sheet pan. Once your veggies are tender, you can add your egg mixture and cheese before returning it to the oven. Wait 25 to 30 minutes, and you'll have yourself a frittata the size of a Costco item.