The Popular Costco Bakery Staple That Arrives At Stores Unbaked And Frozen, According To Reddit
Costco's rotating cast of seasonal bakery items always tempt the eye, but the warehouse chain's staple baked goods are the real stars of the show. One basic bakery item that simply can't be ignored is Costco's apple pie. The eye-catching treat stands out for its sheer size (it clocks in at nearly 5 pounds) and pretty lattice top, and it never fails to make me crave a generous slice of perfectly warmed apple pie when walking through the Costco bakery. However, according to Redditors, the all-American classic is one of Costco's not-so-fresh bakery items.
In a Reddit thread on the r/Costco subreddit, a bakery employee noted, "Apple comes in frozen and the lattice top and sugar are added." In another thread, a former Costco employee likewise explained that the apple pie was sent to stores frozen, saying, "We put the lattice on, misted some water on, and added sugar." This revelation is understandably disappointing for Costco bakery shoppers who had entertained sugar-dusted visions of the pie being whipped up from scratch — one commenter responded, "My life is a lie." However, for many fans, the cold, hard truth doesn't detract from the fruity dessert's deliciousness. One person noted, "The apple is still absolutely amazing." Another responded, "Agreed. Apple is definitely my fav Costco pie."
What do people think of the Costco apple pie?
Costco's apple pie might not be as fresh-baked as customers would like, but the dessert has a dedicated following that isn't going to stop enjoying it anytime soon, frozen or not. In a Reddit thread discussing Costco pies, one user gushed, "Picked up the apple pie while family was visiting the past weekend. It lasted 2 days. 10/10 would eat again without even bothering to cut out slices and instead just free for all spoon it out the tin." Other commenters called the fruity treat "amazing," "unbelievably good," and "fantastic."
Not all reviewers are so smitten with the latticed apple pie. Some would even consider it one of Costco's most overrated bakery items. In another Reddit thread, several commenters noted they found the pie a bit too sweet for their taste. One person lambasted the treat, saying, "Costco apple pie sucks ... It just tastes horrible." There's no accounting for taste, but if you're craving a freshly baked Costco treat to help you get over the frozen apple pie disappointment, you're in luck. According to Redditors, the chain's pumpkin, cherry, peach, lemon meringue, and strawberry rhubarb pies are all made from scratch. No matter what kind of Costco pie you're enjoying, it will almost definitely taste better with a scoop of the best vanilla ice cream brand.