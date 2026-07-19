The Popular Costco Bakery Staple That Arrives At Stores Unbaked And Frozen, According To Reddit

Costco's rotating cast of seasonal bakery items always tempt the eye, but the warehouse chain's staple baked goods are the real stars of the show. One basic bakery item that simply can't be ignored is Costco's apple pie. The eye-catching treat stands out for its sheer size (it clocks in at nearly 5 pounds) and pretty lattice top, and it never fails to make me crave a generous slice of perfectly warmed apple pie when walking through the Costco bakery. However, according to Redditors, the all-American classic is one of Costco's not-so-fresh bakery items.

In a Reddit thread on the r/Costco subreddit, a bakery employee noted, "Apple comes in frozen and the lattice top and sugar are added." In another thread, a former Costco employee likewise explained that the apple pie was sent to stores frozen, saying, "We put the lattice on, misted some water on, and added sugar." This revelation is understandably disappointing for Costco bakery shoppers who had entertained sugar-dusted visions of the pie being whipped up from scratch — one commenter responded, "My life is a lie." However, for many fans, the cold, hard truth doesn't detract from the fruity dessert's deliciousness. One person noted, "The apple is still absolutely amazing." Another responded, "Agreed. Apple is definitely my fav Costco pie."