The Internet Is Already Calling Erewhon's New $12 'Sacred Water' A 'Crime'
It's the hottest time of the year, and people across the country are looking for creative ways to beat the heat and stay hydrated. For some, that means stocking up on the bottled water brand Americans like the most, while others are buying fruit that provides more hydration than watermelon. But out in Los Angeles, Erewhon is offering a much more deluxe way to keep thirst at bay in the form of a $12 cup of Sacred Water — an organic iced "elixir" catering to folks who want the finer things in life.
Erewhon's Sacred Water, available at the chain's Tonic Bar, is a far cry from plain tap water. It features several premium organic ingredients: jasmine tea, anise hyssop, green cardamom, coconut water and milk, raw honey, white grape juice, and holy basil. One 12-ounce cup costs $12, or $1 per ounce, and some folks on social media are blasting that price as absurd.
"For people who are rolling in money and don't know what to do with it," one person said on Instagram. Another seemed to be inspired by the audacious business model, saying, "For $12 I can also get you sacred air." While most reactions to the expensive Erewhon beverage were unfavorable, others showed support for what they think sounds like an appealing way to stay hydrated.
Surprisingly mixed reactions to Erewhon's $12 water
Comments on Instagram regarding Erewhon's Sacred Water indicate that most sensible people view a $12 cup of water with add-ins as repugnant on a criminal level. However, if you're operating a business and folks are willing to pay top dollar for what one commenter on Instagram called "ceremonial grade hydration," then you'd be a fool not to offer it. And there are people out there who are excited about this concoction, as evidenced by folks on Instagram commenting things like, "This sounds so good!" and another saying, "This looks AMAZING I cannot wait to try!" One person even mentioned the beverage has been so popular that it's been sold out.
Still, not everyone is so easily bamboozled, and they're calling out Sacred Water for what it is despite its glowing description. "I know a skinny marg when I see one y'all ain't slick," one person said. Some weren't convinced even a mocktail should command such an elevated price, with a commenter saying, "There better be tequila in there." Someone who seemed unsurprised at the price tag took a dig at Erewhon itself, commenting, "Probably the cheapest thing they got."
Erewhon's latest beverage isn't going to be for everyone. Thankfully, there are plenty of hydrating drinks that aren't just plain water and won't leave you feeling like you got fleeced after drinking them. But judging from the positive comments about the organic elixir, there are also an abundance of folks in La-La Land with money burning a hole in their pockets who are more than willing to spend $12 on a cup of flavored coconut water.