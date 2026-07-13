The Internet Is Already Calling Erewhon's New $12 'Sacred Water' A 'Crime'

It's the hottest time of the year, and people across the country are looking for creative ways to beat the heat and stay hydrated. For some, that means stocking up on the bottled water brand Americans like the most, while others are buying fruit that provides more hydration than watermelon. But out in Los Angeles, Erewhon is offering a much more deluxe way to keep thirst at bay in the form of a $12 cup of Sacred Water — an organic iced "elixir" catering to folks who want the finer things in life.

Erewhon's Sacred Water, available at the chain's Tonic Bar, is a far cry from plain tap water. It features several premium organic ingredients: jasmine tea, anise hyssop, green cardamom, coconut water and milk, raw honey, white grape juice, and holy basil. One 12-ounce cup costs $12, or $1 per ounce, and some folks on social media are blasting that price as absurd.

"For people who are rolling in money and don't know what to do with it," one person said on Instagram. Another seemed to be inspired by the audacious business model, saying, "For $12 I can also get you sacred air." While most reactions to the expensive Erewhon beverage were unfavorable, others showed support for what they think sounds like an appealing way to stay hydrated.