This Fruit Actually Provides More Hydration Than Watermelon

With a name like "watermelon," you'd expect it to be nature's most hydrating fruit. Surprisingly, it's not. There are actually several other fruits that have watermelon beat and they're ones we're all very familiar with like cucumbers, coconut, and tomatoes. First and foremost, yes, cucumber and tomato are botanically considered fruits even though they're often thought of as vegetables because of their savory preparations. Comparing each fruit per gram, a cucumber can contain up to 96% water, both coconut and tomatoes (not cooked) can contain up to 94-95% water, whereas watermelon contains around 92% water. While water content is an indicator of how hydrating something can be, so is the amount of electrolyte minerals found within it, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, and phosphorus — all of which are found in higher amounts in these three fruits than in watermelon. For instance, per 100 grams, coconut water boasts the most potassium at approximately 250 milligrams, tomatoes contain 237 milligrams, cucumber has 147 milligrams, and watermelon has 112 milligrams.

It may also come as a surprise that watermelon ranks the lowest in water content compared to other water-rich fruits. Raw zucchini and yellow squash — again, botanically considered fruits — both contain 94% water and have higher amounts of electrolyte minerals. In fact, zucchini and yellow squash also have a higher amount of some electrolyte minerals when compared with cucumbers, coconut, and tomatoes.