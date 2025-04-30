This Fruit Actually Provides More Hydration Than Watermelon
With a name like "watermelon," you'd expect it to be nature's most hydrating fruit. Surprisingly, it's not. There are actually several other fruits that have watermelon beat and they're ones we're all very familiar with like cucumbers, coconut, and tomatoes. First and foremost, yes, cucumber and tomato are botanically considered fruits even though they're often thought of as vegetables because of their savory preparations. Comparing each fruit per gram, a cucumber can contain up to 96% water, both coconut and tomatoes (not cooked) can contain up to 94-95% water, whereas watermelon contains around 92% water. While water content is an indicator of how hydrating something can be, so is the amount of electrolyte minerals found within it, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, and phosphorus — all of which are found in higher amounts in these three fruits than in watermelon. For instance, per 100 grams, coconut water boasts the most potassium at approximately 250 milligrams, tomatoes contain 237 milligrams, cucumber has 147 milligrams, and watermelon has 112 milligrams.
It may also come as a surprise that watermelon ranks the lowest in water content compared to other water-rich fruits. Raw zucchini and yellow squash — again, botanically considered fruits — both contain 94% water and have higher amounts of electrolyte minerals. In fact, zucchini and yellow squash also have a higher amount of some electrolyte minerals when compared with cucumbers, coconut, and tomatoes.
The hydration hiding in your favorite foods
Nowadays there are various hydration beverages available that contain coconut or watermelon as the primary ingredient but clearly cucumbers and tomatoes deserve some credit too for their hefty hydrating qualities. Sweeter flavors like watermelon and coconut may appeal to more palettes, however, especially when looking to quench thirst on a hot day or after physical activity. One reason tomato juice tastes so good when you're on an airplane may be due to its hydrating properties since long flights can cause dehydration because of low humidity in the cabin.
While we wait for a new, trendy cucumber beverage to burst onto the scene, there are plenty of other ways this fruit, along with coconut and tomatoes, can be enjoyed to reap the hydration benefits. Dishes like the infamous TikTok cucumber salad will have you eating an entire cucumber in one serving, cucumber slices can be used to scoop up dip, and we can't forget about cucumber pickles. There's no shortage of fresh tomato dishes such as gazpacho, pico de gallo, or salsa. There are lots of ways to use coconut water in cocktails (or mocktails) which may help offset the dehydration that alcohol causes, and it also can substitute other liquids used in smoothies. If you want to keep things simple, nothing beats just enjoying these hydrating foods raw as they are.