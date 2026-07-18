This Foil Trick Is Hands-Down The Easiest Way To Triple Pork Shoulder Flavor

While it's easier to make simple, intuitive meats, like the many cuts of steak as flavorful as possible in your pan or on the grill, pork shoulder is much more difficult to get just right. Because it requires longer cooking times and is naturally quite tough, ensuring a pork shoulder is seasoned at the right time with the correct tools will go a long way. We spoke to the esteemed owner of The Grillin' Fools, Scott Thomas, who said that one way to achieve maximum flavor for your pork shoulder (and the pulled pork it's likely to create) is to apply a second coat of seasoning right before wrapping it in aluminum foil.

Wrapping pork shoulder in foil is typically recommended to be done when the meat's internal temperature rises above 160 degrees Fahrenheit and is a great way to fight back against the stall — a phenomenon that barbecue meats like brisket and pork shoulder go through where the temperature plateaus rather than increasing. "I am a big believer of re-seasoning throughout the cook," Thomas revealed. "So much of the seasoning is lost during the cooking process. Some cooks off, some melts into the meat ... adding some more seasoning when wrapping can do nothing but help with the flavor."

If you're worried about adding too much flavor, don't. "It's hard to overdo it. Once all that bark is mixed with the rest of the pork, it will not be overpowering," Thomas advised. "The ratio of outer tasty bark to interior meat is low on the bark side. So extra seasoning helps to make that ratio a little more balanced."