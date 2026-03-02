This Is Hands-Down The Best Steak Cut For Beginners Who Want Foolproof Results

Learning how to cook a delicious steak is often one of the first things novice chefs want to do, but choosing the easiest cut of meat for the job is absolutely pivotal to ensuring your meal is a success. Unfortunately, some of these ideal cuts are also among the most expensive, with the ribeye being the prime example. It's undoubtedly the best choice for a beginner, as it allows for cooking errors while also delivering some naturally tasty results. We discussed the ribeye's capabilities as a beginner cut of steak with Scott Thomas, the owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools.

Thomas was quick to praise the expensive cut, saying, "It has the best marbling of any of the cuts and thus is the most forgiving. If it is overcooked, it still won't dry out." While the ribeye isn't the only easy cut of steak to cook at home, those new to the art of cooking steak may get the best results with it because of its fat content, which allows it to remain juicy and flavorful even when cooked for a long time. This is a big reason why it's such a viable catch-all cut for new cooks.