The Fried Fish Dinner From Cracker Barrel We May Never Eat Again

It's not all bad news, mind you, since Cracker Barrel does still carry two similar seafood dishes; namely, rainbow trout and catfish, both of which sport what appear to be identical side offerings. As for why the restaurant chose to remove the haddock dinner, the motives are unclear. There doesn't appear to be any notable price hikes for haddock around that time, and the global supply chain wouldn't be rocked by the pandemic for another 12 months or so. It could be that the chain figured three seafood dinners were simply too many and chose to cut one from the list. Of the three, catfish is certainly the cheapest, so price may have had something to do with it.

Haddock is most commonly associated with UK fish and chips, though it's also a popular option for fast food fish sandwiches. Meanwhile, rainbow trout and catfish are decidedly less in demand commercially, and lower demand typically means better prices and a more stable supply.

Whatever the case may have been, it's been seven years now that haddock has been off the menu, and although restaurants sometimes pull at customers' nostalgic heart strings by bringing back old favorites, it looks less and less likely for the haddock dinner's return with each passing year. There's a Facebook commenter on Cracker Barrel's page who wrote, "Bring back the Haddock! Please. It was the best meal on the menu." Hopefully, she found a new favorite to replace it.