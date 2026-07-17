The Quickest Way To Clean An Oven With Just Dish Soap

Many folks get a little squeamish about using store-bought degreasers and chemical agents to clean their oven. It's completely understandable — they tend to be caustic, and if you don't remove all the residue after a good cleaning you might get more than you bargained for with your next batch of crispy roasted potatoes. Fortunately, according to Renata Cruz, a cleaning expert and professional organizer at Coastal Maid San Diego, all anyone really needs to clean an oven is gentle dish soap.

"I honestly believe that using dish soap is among the very best of all of the simple and safe options for oven cleaning," Cruz said. "Clients have benefited from my recommendation to use dish soap since it works well without creating hazardous fumes, leaving behind any residual chemicals that could possibly affect food, or requiring the use of protective gloves, masks, or ventilated air systems, as many commercial oven cleaners necessitate." The trick is to maximize dish soap's effectiveness so it doesn't take long.

You only need to use a few drops on a soft scrubber or wet sponge, but it's important to apply the dish soap to the entire interior surface area, including the inside of the door. Then it's just a matter of giving your arms a short workout. Of course, some problematic areas might require a bit more attention. "On occasion, there may be some additional stuck-on mess, and in such instances I place the soapy sponge/scrubber onto the offending area for a minute or two so that the surfactants can dissolve the stuck-on mess prior to rubbing vigorously," Cruz said. If that doesn't work, a pantry staple can help.