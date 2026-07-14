11 Simple Ways To Transform Frozen Pierogi

Let's be honest. When was the last time you cooked pierogi in any other way besides boiling them up and serving with sour cream or butter? We like to call this the pierogi trap. It's an easy default for a ingredient that, as it turns out, can surprise you with its versatility.

To prove our point, we asked three experts to show us what pierogi are capable of. First up is Mark McShane, who is a chef turned food nutritionist, food safety expert, and menu developer who has spent his career at the intersection of flavor and function. Joining him is Rena Awada, a Precision Nutrition certified coach, recipe developer, and the founder of Healthy Fitness Meals, where she has been testing and sharing recipes since 2012. And finally, we have Isaac Bernal — a Spanish chef with 26 years of experience, 24 of them as Head Chef in the Spanish Navy, named Best Chef of Spain in 2020, and currently serving as Executive Chef of the Embassy of Spain to the United Nations in New York City.

We asked all three experts the same questions: What do people get wrong with pierogi? What surprising way can they be used? And what would they do with a bag of frozen pierogi that nobody has thought of yet? Their answers cover various techniques, cuisines, and occasions that we assure you have nothing to do with sour cream.