How To Pickle Red Onions The Quick Way

Onions are a crucial ingredient in countless dishes around the globe. While they are different, white, red, and yellow onions all have their place in the culinary world. One of the best uses for red onion is pickling; pickled red onions are the perfect colorful topping for your salads, broccoli cheddar tacos, or any other dish you want to jazz up. You might think that pickling red onion is a complicated and time-consuming process, but we spoke to Angelo Sosa, executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, who told us otherwise.

According to Sosa, you can easily and quickly pickle red onions. Once you've boiled your vinegar brine and prepared your onions, Sosa said to "pour boiling vinegar [brine] over onions in a large bowl and cover with plastic to cool for approx. 20-30 minutes. Using Cryovac bags fill each bag with onions and Cryovac to remove all air creating an environment where the onions will last."

This method works so well because a vacuum-sealed bag essentially forces the flavorful brine into the onion much faster. This, in addition to the initial 20 to 30 minute pickling period, will give you well-pickled and incredibly flavorful red onions in record time.