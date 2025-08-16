Nail Miso Soup Every Time By Getting The Simple Paste-To-Water Ratio Right

Because Kimono Mom eats miso regularly, she makes sure to look for the most natural and traditional-style products available. She says she prefers ones with a simple ingredient list, and suggests one thing: "Check the label. Ideally it's made from soybeans, rice or barley, koji, and salt only, using the traditional method."

She also prefers unpasteurized miso (labeled "nama"), because she says, "Miso is a fermented food, rich in enzymes and lactic acid bacteria, which can help with gut health, skin, and lifestyle disease prevention. Pasteurization destroys these enzymes, so unpasteurized miso is better."

And if you're looking for a deeper umami flavor, you'll want to go with an aged miso, which will be darker in color. If you prefer a lighter flavor, a shorter-aged miso would be ideal for you. It's really a taste preference thing, and considering miso paste is a useful ingredient at home (try making miso butter spaghetti carbonara with it), you'll have plenty of ways to use up what's left.

The last tip involves the actual cooking of the miso soup. There's one important thing you'll need to do, and that's turn off the heat prior to dissolving it into the heated broth base. Kimono Mom says, "Some people strain it through a sieve, but I often just drop it into the broth, let it sit for 1–2 minutes, and then stir, it dissolves easily." Now that you've been armed with this information, hopefully your miso soup just got better.