Why Costco Dairy Gets Returned So Much

Costco seems to sell practically everything, from Bulgarian caviar to a 3-pound flan. Despite its unparalleled selection, the warehouse chain is surprisingly lackluster when it comes to some staple grocery categories. Case in point: Defective dairy products often force members to take advantage of Costco's generous return policy.

Many customers have noticed that their Costco-bought milk and cheese went bad or moldy within a few days of purchase, and well before the expiration date. One Redditor noted, "I've stopped buying milk and cream there as too many times it's curdled when I open it." Costco dairy buyers also face packaging challenges – Kirkland Signature milk is famously difficult to open, but sometimes, it's all too easy. A number of shoppers returned home to find leaky gallons had spilled all over their car, leaving a stubborn, sour dairy odor (a situation that totally justifies crying over spilled milk).

Another deficient Costco dairy item is Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Reviewers complain of a subpar flavor and texture: "It was bitter and gummy and strange," wrote one Reddit user. Customers have also called out other Costco cheeses, such as Kirkland Signature cheddar and string cheese, for their off-putting, sour taste. Luckily, it's relatively easy to get your money back when Costco dairy products disappoint.