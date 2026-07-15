Why Costco Dairy Gets Returned So Much
Costco seems to sell practically everything, from Bulgarian caviar to a 3-pound flan. Despite its unparalleled selection, the warehouse chain is surprisingly lackluster when it comes to some staple grocery categories. Case in point: Defective dairy products often force members to take advantage of Costco's generous return policy.
Many customers have noticed that their Costco-bought milk and cheese went bad or moldy within a few days of purchase, and well before the expiration date. One Redditor noted, "I've stopped buying milk and cream there as too many times it's curdled when I open it." Costco dairy buyers also face packaging challenges – Kirkland Signature milk is famously difficult to open, but sometimes, it's all too easy. A number of shoppers returned home to find leaky gallons had spilled all over their car, leaving a stubborn, sour dairy odor (a situation that totally justifies crying over spilled milk).
Another deficient Costco dairy item is Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Reviewers complain of a subpar flavor and texture: "It was bitter and gummy and strange," wrote one Reddit user. Customers have also called out other Costco cheeses, such as Kirkland Signature cheddar and string cheese, for their off-putting, sour taste. Luckily, it's relatively easy to get your money back when Costco dairy products disappoint.
How to return defective Costco dairy
Dealing with moldy, spoiled, or leaky milk and cheese is no fun, but fortunately, Costco's return policy has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. This means you can return almost any dairy product that isn't up to snuff for a full refund, including perishable, open, and even partially eaten goods (by the way, here's what happens to the items you return to Costco). It's best to bring the physical product if possible, but many Costco locations have been known to make exceptions and accept photos in the case of products that are messy or dangerous to bring back in, such as leaky milk.
In a Reddit thread discussing how to return a leaky gallon, one Costco employee wrote, "Honestly at my membership desk I'd give you the refund purely for the hassle of needing to deal with a leaky gallon of milk, regardless of if you brought it back." Another user described being scolded, more or less, for returning less than half of a moldy parmesan pack, but also noted, "I did get the refund and am happy about that." If you're looking for more mediocre products to avoid, here are 11 Costco food items that customers find overrated.