This Costco 3-Pound Dessert Is Back And Customers Are Already Running To The Bakery

It's true that Costco has some overrated bakery finds. But the grocery warehouse chain also produces some winning treats that folks can't get enough of. The latest bakery item that has excited the customer base is a returning fan favorite that gets rave reviews for not only its taste, but also for its generous size.

Instagram user @costcobuys recently posted a video celebrating the return of Costco's caramel flan, in which they exclaimed, "Kirkland Signature's Caramel Flan at Costco is a rich and creamy must try!" The caramel flan combines sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla to create a luscious dessert topped with a buttery caramel. But it's the massive size of the bakery item that really gets heads turning: The flan weighs a remarkable 3 pounds, enough to feed a family or enjoy for days on your own.

Unfortunately, this isn't one of the Costco food finds people can walk out with for under $5. The Kirkland Signature Caramel Flan commands a price tag of $14.99, but that number doesn't appear to be putting anyone off buying it. When it was available a few years ago, one Redditor noted, "Took me like 3 weeks to finish it. It's pretty dense." That may not appeal to everyone, but for some, that's the primary attraction.