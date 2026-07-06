This Costco 3-Pound Dessert Is Back And Customers Are Already Running To The Bakery
It's true that Costco has some overrated bakery finds. But the grocery warehouse chain also produces some winning treats that folks can't get enough of. The latest bakery item that has excited the customer base is a returning fan favorite that gets rave reviews for not only its taste, but also for its generous size.
Instagram user @costcobuys recently posted a video celebrating the return of Costco's caramel flan, in which they exclaimed, "Kirkland Signature's Caramel Flan at Costco is a rich and creamy must try!" The caramel flan combines sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla to create a luscious dessert topped with a buttery caramel. But it's the massive size of the bakery item that really gets heads turning: The flan weighs a remarkable 3 pounds, enough to feed a family or enjoy for days on your own.
Unfortunately, this isn't one of the Costco food finds people can walk out with for under $5. The Kirkland Signature Caramel Flan commands a price tag of $14.99, but that number doesn't appear to be putting anyone off buying it. When it was available a few years ago, one Redditor noted, "Took me like 3 weeks to finish it. It's pretty dense." That may not appeal to everyone, but for some, that's the primary attraction.
Big appetites applaud Costco's massive flan
One person — an unabashed fan of the Kirkland Signature Caramel Flan's sheer magnitude — tried it when it was available a few years back, and wrote on Reddit, "Costco Flan is the bomb!!! Finally enough flan to satisfy my flan needs. I hate those little, dinky flan servings you usually find in stores and at restaurants. It's like they think everyone hates flan so they only make itty bits of it. I need FLAN — like the size of a truck tire and they have it at Costco."
Overall, most reactions to the flavor and texture are favorable. Comments on another TikTok video highlighting the dessert contain remarks like, "The flan is so good," and "This flan is EXTREMELY DELICIOUS!!!!" Still, there's always bound to be someone who isn't as impressive — like this one blunt assessment of the dessert in the video's comments: "The flan is gross."
If that commenter really thought that was the case, they may have wanted to experiment with ways to dress up Costco's Caramel Flan. One simple upgrade for flan is to serve it with fresh berries on top (though you may want outsource them from another store, if the complaints about Costco's produce are true). That little pop of fruity tartness might be just what it needs to balance the creamy sweetness and create a harmonized dessert.