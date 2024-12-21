Costco Shoppers Have Some Complaints About Their Produce

Costco known for its bulk selections and competitive pricing has been a favorite among shoppers. While people generally appreciate the convenience of buying in bulk, Costco's fresh produce section has been under scrutiny with customers raising concerns about items such as berries, avocados, potatoes, and other fresh fruits and vegetables spoiling much faster than usual.

Costco avocados have racked up a good number of complaints. Reports from customers suggest that the avocados seem to completely skip the perfectly ripe stage and instead remain hard before turning overripe and becoming completely unusable. But avocados are far from the only produce being complained about on Reddit – some customers say that almost all the fresh produce from Costco goes bad faster than the stuff sold by other grocery chains.

The issue could be linked to Costco's bulk buy model. While this allows customers to save some money, it can cause a lot of wastage when it comes to perishable fresh produce. Unless you are feeding a large family or at least have time to prep and freeze portions, much of the produce can become spoiled before it gets used. Another suggestion from shoppers on Reddit is that the problem could be caused by prepackaged produce. Prepackaged produce could spoil faster because the wrapping traps moisture and reduces airflow, fostering mold and decomposition. Additionally, the amount of time spent packaging and distributing Costco's bulk-packed may also be lessening its shelf life once it finally reaches the store.