For Better Lasagna, Add A Pinch Of This Pantry Staple (Just Trust Us)

Among the pantry staples that can add dynamic flavor to a classic lasagna recipe, today, we're not talking about toasted fennel seeds, red pepper flakes, or even some real Italian seasoning (though these are often worthwhile additions). Many folks would be more likely to add this spice to desserts, but a pinch of nutmeg can also overhaul your lasagna. Just ask Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and host of Live! From Jasper's Restaurant.

Now, chef Mirabile doesn't sprinkle ground nutmeg into every single lasagna recipe, especially not styles with lots of ricotta and an acidic tomato sauce. "The only time I ever add nutmeg to my lasagna is when I prepare a traditional Tuscan lasagna with a béchamel sauce," he told The Takeout. "And I only put the nutmeg in the sauce itself, but some cooks like to season their ground beef or pork with it."

Béchamel — which is made by thickening milk with a lightly cooked butter and flour roux — is one of the five mother sauces of French cooking. The Italian version is called besciamella, and in addition to salt and pepper, the cream sauce often has a bit of nutmeg too. In a Tuscan lasagna, the nutmeg-scented béchamel sauce is paired with a slow-cooked ragu featuring ground beef and pork (and sometimes veal and chicken livers), as well as onions, carrots, celery, garlic, fresh herbs, and a moderate amount of tinned tomatoes and tomato paste.