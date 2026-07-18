Trader Joe's Thick & Creamy Greek Yogurt Vs Chobani: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Protein has become such a selling point, it's easy enough to list at least 14 high-protein foods no one asked for, each of which shoehorns in added protein content to practically comical effect. Of course, foods that have classically served as good sources of protein have benefitted from the trend too — for example, for a previous installment of Dupe Detective, I compared Fairlife's ultra-filtered milk to Target then-new ultra-filtered milk. Another high-protein mainstay that has become perhaps more relevant than ever is Greek yogurt.

Chobani ranks among a number of legacy brands that started spotlighting its yogurt's high protein content. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's bolstered its existing yogurt selection around late 2024 with a Thick & Creamy Strained Greek Yogurt. Then, in January of 2026, Trader Joe's introduced a Strawberry flavor. While Trader Joe's had already carried Greek yogurt, the new line of products billboards its protein content on the front of the container, the design of which conspicuously resembles the look of standard Chobani. So, I picked up both Plain and Strawberry flavors of the Trader Joe's Thick & Creamy Yogurt in addition to their nearest Chobani equivalents. Ahead are my thoughts after trying all four items, before my pick for whether or not the Trader Joe's Chobani dupe is better than its name-brand inspiration.