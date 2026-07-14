This Economical Cut Of Beef Is Often Called The 'Mock Tender' — Here's Why

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Almost anyone can recognize quality steaks like ribeyes and New York strips, but underrated cuts of beef are a bit trickier. Some of them are only seen occasionally at the grocery store, sitting next to popular hero cuts — like filet mignon — that demand one's attention. Still, if you're looking for affordable beef, those little misfit cuts should be on your radar, and the mock tender is no exception.

If the name doesn't ring any bells, that may be because you've heard it referred to by one of its many other titles, such as tender medallions, chuck filet, shoulder petite tender, chuck tender, and, oddly enough, fish steak. The name doesn't accurately represent what it is — mock tender is anything but "tender." It's a cut sourced from the chuck primal near the shoulder blade of the animal, an area that does much of the heavy lifting throughout a steer's life. As such, mock tender is lean and chock-full of chewy muscle fibers. Its primary appeal is its cheap price tag.

The mock tender acquired its name from its similarity in appearance to a tenderloin, but cooking the beef like you would an expensive filet is a mistake. Your jaw will be in for a workout chewing through all the tough connective tissue, leaving you unable to appreciate the bold, meaty flavor. However, if you give it the attention it deserves, mock tender can be a delicious way to save a few bucks on a beef dinner.