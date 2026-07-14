The Cheap Taco Bell Menu Item That Reddit Thinks Is A Rip-Off

One of the implications of fast food is that it's supposed to be cheap, but there are always some head-scratchers on the menu that might make you wonder if they're just an old-fashioned rip-off. In the case of one particular Taco Bell item, Reddit users say it's simply not worth paying for because this thing is merely made of two ingredients: a tortilla and a scattering of shredded cheese.

It's not a quesadilla, but rather the Cheesy Roll Up. This consists of a single small flour tortilla with cheese rolled in it (hence the name) and it's heated until the cheese is melted through. At my local Taco Bell it costs $1.49 and I did order one out of curiosity once. It's extremely small, considering Taco Bell uses taco tortillas for them, and they basically come off as more of a desperation snack than a proper fast food item. A few people in a Taco Bell Reddit thread opining on the item they'd least likely order chose the Cheesy Roll Up, saying things like, "Cheesy Roll-ups are just too simplistic. I always have tortillas and shredded Mexican blend cheese at home." Another comment says, "Cheesy rollup the only dollar menu item I don't see it being worth a dollar."