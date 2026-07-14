The Cheap Taco Bell Menu Item That Reddit Thinks Is A Rip-Off
One of the implications of fast food is that it's supposed to be cheap, but there are always some head-scratchers on the menu that might make you wonder if they're just an old-fashioned rip-off. In the case of one particular Taco Bell item, Reddit users say it's simply not worth paying for because this thing is merely made of two ingredients: a tortilla and a scattering of shredded cheese.
It's not a quesadilla, but rather the Cheesy Roll Up. This consists of a single small flour tortilla with cheese rolled in it (hence the name) and it's heated until the cheese is melted through. At my local Taco Bell it costs $1.49 and I did order one out of curiosity once. It's extremely small, considering Taco Bell uses taco tortillas for them, and they basically come off as more of a desperation snack than a proper fast food item. A few people in a Taco Bell Reddit thread opining on the item they'd least likely order chose the Cheesy Roll Up, saying things like, "Cheesy Roll-ups are just too simplistic. I always have tortillas and shredded Mexican blend cheese at home." Another comment says, "Cheesy rollup the only dollar menu item I don't see it being worth a dollar."
Why some people still enjoy the Cheesy Roll Up
The Cheesy Roll Up isn't completely without its merits, however. Even though it might seem overly simplistic when compared to the gloriousness of the Crunchwrap Supreme (which you can make at home!), a commenter in the aforementioned Reddit thread brought up the fact that their child was a fan of the item. So, the simplicity of the Cheesy Roll Up is also its selling point, especially when it comes to the palate of a kid.
Plus, there's always the option of using the app or the kiosk to make adjustments — if cheese and a tortilla are too simple for you, you can always tinker around with add-ons. My favorite Taco Bell hack for the Cheesy Roll Up is to add seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo, which turns it into the long-discontinued Meximelt (just in a rolled up format as opposed to taco-shaped). But unless you're feeding children (or are still a kid at heart), the Cheesy Roll Up may not be worth the money as-is, even as a value item.