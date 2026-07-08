Review: I Tried Reese's Pieces With Chocolate Cookies And Was Eating Them By The Handful

In the world of Hershey chocolate products, Reese's stands above the rest. Whether your favorite is the original cups, you like the crunch of a Take 5 bar, or you snarf down the mini cups by the handful, there's not much to complain about with the sweet-savory combo of peanut butter and chocolate. Hand to my heart, though, the best Reese's candy has to be the melt-in-your-mouth Reese's Pieces. They're slightly crunchy from the candy shell, but filled with smooth peanut buttery goodness inside. Even without a bit of chocolate, they're perfectly balanced and totally delicious.

My family frequently puts Reese's candies in stockings over the holidays, and buys the carrot-shaped Reese's Pieces packages by the basketful around Easter. Now, Reese's is hoping to elevate its snacking game by introducing its first update to the classic Reese's Pieces candies in the U.S. in more than a decade. The candy purveyor is releasing Reese's Pieces with Chocolate Cookie nationwide this summer (the sweet snack has previously been available in Canada), and promises that Reese's fans will love the blend of smooth peanut butter with a crunchy chocolate cookie center.

It's no chore to taste-test new candy arrivals — especially if the trusty Reese's orange is anywhere on the label. I tried the latest offering to see if the new U.S. addition was worth the 10-year wait, or if it will eventually join the list of Reece's candies that have been discontinued over the years.