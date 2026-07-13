Why Customers Say These Costco-Sold Oreos Taste So Different

If you've ever noticed that Oreos from Costco taste different from the ones you'd buy at a regular grocery store, your taste buds aren't wrong. Naturally, when someone suspects something is up, they post their hunch on Reddit and wait for others to chime in. That's exactly what someone did, and more than 500 comments later it's become clear that Costco's Oreos are indeed different from the standard Oreo recipe. Costco's version contains invert sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup, natural flavor instead of artificial flavor, and less salt. Mess with sugar, flavoring, and salt in a cookie and people are bound to notice — especially when it comes to a packaged cookie as well-known as the Oreo.

Though the differences are subtle and some people like them, they're enough to make others swear off the product. One Redditor criticized the flavor, writing, "They are flat, less chocolate taste in the cookie part. I 'donated' the whole box of sleeves to my work. Terrible, never again." Another commented said, "I stopped buying them. They aren't terrible, but at least for me, the texture of the cookie part is different for sure." The altered texture also appears to affect the cookie's dunkability, with several commenters saying the wafers are more prone to breaking or falling apart in milk.

On the flip side, the product currently enjoys 4.6 stars across 119 reviews on Costco's website. Many of the positive reviews mention they specifically purchase these Oreos from Costco for the reason that the ingredients are different, specifically for the real sugar over high-fructose corn syrup.