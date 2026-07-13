Why Customers Say These Costco-Sold Oreos Taste So Different
If you've ever noticed that Oreos from Costco taste different from the ones you'd buy at a regular grocery store, your taste buds aren't wrong. Naturally, when someone suspects something is up, they post their hunch on Reddit and wait for others to chime in. That's exactly what someone did, and more than 500 comments later it's become clear that Costco's Oreos are indeed different from the standard Oreo recipe. Costco's version contains invert sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup, natural flavor instead of artificial flavor, and less salt. Mess with sugar, flavoring, and salt in a cookie and people are bound to notice — especially when it comes to a packaged cookie as well-known as the Oreo.
Though the differences are subtle and some people like them, they're enough to make others swear off the product. One Redditor criticized the flavor, writing, "They are flat, less chocolate taste in the cookie part. I 'donated' the whole box of sleeves to my work. Terrible, never again." Another commented said, "I stopped buying them. They aren't terrible, but at least for me, the texture of the cookie part is different for sure." The altered texture also appears to affect the cookie's dunkability, with several commenters saying the wafers are more prone to breaking or falling apart in milk.
On the flip side, the product currently enjoys 4.6 stars across 119 reviews on Costco's website. Many of the positive reviews mention they specifically purchase these Oreos from Costco for the reason that the ingredients are different, specifically for the real sugar over high-fructose corn syrup.
It's not just the Oreos that are different at Costco
As it turns out, Oreos aren't the only product that Costco shoppers believe tastes different from the versions sold at other grocery stores. Redditors report noticing differences in several other popular brands, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Doritos, and Cheez-Its. Similar to the Oreo debate, opinions are divided, with some shoppers preferring the Costco versions and others saying they stick with the standard grocery store formulations.
You may be wondering why these recipe differences even exist. Costco has never publicly explained why some name brand products sold in its warehouses differ from their grocery store counterparts, nor have manufacturers shared much insight either. However, popular theories shared in the Reddit thread and across other online forums speculate recipes are modified to maintain freshness and quality in bulk packaging. While Walmart is the biggest grocery store chain in America, consumers suggest Costco is still in a position to negotiate recipe changes with major brands.
If the taste of Oreos from Costco aren't for you, you can always resort to sourcing the standard version (or the many Oreo dupes) at traditional grocery stores, like Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons. The tradeoff, however, is that you'll likely pay more per ounce than you would when buying in bulk at Costco.