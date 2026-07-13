The Unique Colorado Burger Guy Fieri And I Both Think Are Worth Going Out Of Your Way For

While I have spent the vast majority of my life living in the Chicagoland area (and have thus frequently enjoyed delicious delights like a massive late-night slice from Nonna's), I've also had the chance to spend a few years getting to know the cuisine in Colorado Springs. Admittedly, a fair share of that time was spent finding Chicago-inspired restaurants that reminded me of home. However, one place that left a remarkable impression on me and that I still think about to this day was none other than the Skirted Heifer — a specialty burger shop that is intrinsically and undeniably Colorado-coded.

Among those who haven't visited Colorado Springs, the Skirted Heifer is likely best known for its two appearances on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Fieri was taken by the unbelievable breakfast burger he tried there, but those in the know will vouch for just how juicy and flavorful each and every burger on the menu truly is.

My mom first recommended the burgers at Skirted Heifer to me due to the one-of-a-kind cheese skirts (which the restaurant gets its unforgettable name from). We paid the downtown location a visit soon thereafter, immediately discovering one of the very best burgers we'd ever had. From the grass-fed and locally sourced beef patties and grilled cheddar cheese to the house-made curry ketchup that I would argue is the greatest version of the staple sauce I've had to date, the Skirted Heifer quickly proved that it was far from a novelty burger shop and instead a must-try attraction of the Springs.