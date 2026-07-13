The Unique Colorado Burger Guy Fieri And I Both Think Are Worth Going Out Of Your Way For
While I have spent the vast majority of my life living in the Chicagoland area (and have thus frequently enjoyed delicious delights like a massive late-night slice from Nonna's), I've also had the chance to spend a few years getting to know the cuisine in Colorado Springs. Admittedly, a fair share of that time was spent finding Chicago-inspired restaurants that reminded me of home. However, one place that left a remarkable impression on me and that I still think about to this day was none other than the Skirted Heifer — a specialty burger shop that is intrinsically and undeniably Colorado-coded.
Among those who haven't visited Colorado Springs, the Skirted Heifer is likely best known for its two appearances on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Fieri was taken by the unbelievable breakfast burger he tried there, but those in the know will vouch for just how juicy and flavorful each and every burger on the menu truly is.
My mom first recommended the burgers at Skirted Heifer to me due to the one-of-a-kind cheese skirts (which the restaurant gets its unforgettable name from). We paid the downtown location a visit soon thereafter, immediately discovering one of the very best burgers we'd ever had. From the grass-fed and locally sourced beef patties and grilled cheddar cheese to the house-made curry ketchup that I would argue is the greatest version of the staple sauce I've had to date, the Skirted Heifer quickly proved that it was far from a novelty burger shop and instead a must-try attraction of the Springs.
The Skirted Heifer has reached legend status in Colorado Springs
While I could easily talk about every minute detail of my experiences at the Skirted Heifer over the years, it's important to note that Guy Fieri and I are far from the only people to laud the restaurant for its absolutely irresistible food. The Skirted Heifer first opened back in 2014 and was immediately a local favorite, winning Best Burger in The Gazette's Best of the Springs Awards in 2015. This was the first of Skirted Heifer's 11 awards in burger categories, with only 2023 missing (the burger category is not included in the publication's online archives that year). The restaurant's fries — which come in both sweet potato and Belgium-style — have also placed quite high in the fries category for the same publication, giving the restaurant even more momentum towards being considered one of the best things the city has to offer.
While it didn't rank as the absolute best burger you can find in the state of Colorado, the Skirted Heifer still has a reputation for offering one of the most legendary burgers in the area. However, there are certainly ways to ensure your burger is as delicious as possible. Beyond adding some of the restaurant's several delicious toppings – such as homemade dill pickles, beer mustard, or caramelized onions — I've found that a cheese skirt burger is at its best when eaten immediately after it has been made. Plan on enjoying your meal at the restaurant or right nearby to ensure you get the best experience possible from this awesome Colorado Springs burger joint.