The Costco Butcher Box Customers Say Beats Omaha Steaks Hands Down

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When people do the math on the average cost of a BBQ cookout, meat typically commands the lion's share, especially beef. That makes variety boxes particularly appealing — you get something for everyone and the price is more reasonable. Omaha Steaks is one source many folks think is the best way to stock up on meat for a carnivorous cookout. However, loyal Costco customers think otherwise.

The Rastelli's Antibiotic-free Grass-fed Angus Steak Box features eight pieces of beef, comprised of two cuts each of New York strip, ribeye, sirloin, and filet mignon as well as two 1-ounce containers of Himalayan Sea Salt. At a price point of $129.99, that's $16.25 per steak, which isn't bad at all considering the general price of beef these days. Sure, you can get more steak for your buck at Costco by buying primal cuts and portioning them yourself, but Rastelli's Steak Box offers a convenience factor that's on par with Omaha Steaks.

Some customers say the big box store offers a still better product. On Costco's website, one of the folks praising the value pack took a dig at Omaha Steaks while writing their review: "Gifts were great and highly recommend against any other comparable Omaha Steak gifts." In the subreddit r/meat, one person mirrored that sentiment, saying, "Really disappointed in Omaha Steaks and after years of sending as gifts we are not doing so in the future. Quality appears to have gone down particularly when compared to quality meat bought at Costco."