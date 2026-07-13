The Costco Butcher Box Customers Say Beats Omaha Steaks Hands Down
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When people do the math on the average cost of a BBQ cookout, meat typically commands the lion's share, especially beef. That makes variety boxes particularly appealing — you get something for everyone and the price is more reasonable. Omaha Steaks is one source many folks think is the best way to stock up on meat for a carnivorous cookout. However, loyal Costco customers think otherwise.
The Rastelli's Antibiotic-free Grass-fed Angus Steak Box features eight pieces of beef, comprised of two cuts each of New York strip, ribeye, sirloin, and filet mignon as well as two 1-ounce containers of Himalayan Sea Salt. At a price point of $129.99, that's $16.25 per steak, which isn't bad at all considering the general price of beef these days. Sure, you can get more steak for your buck at Costco by buying primal cuts and portioning them yourself, but Rastelli's Steak Box offers a convenience factor that's on par with Omaha Steaks.
Some customers say the big box store offers a still better product. On Costco's website, one of the folks praising the value pack took a dig at Omaha Steaks while writing their review: "Gifts were great and highly recommend against any other comparable Omaha Steak gifts." In the subreddit r/meat, one person mirrored that sentiment, saying, "Really disappointed in Omaha Steaks and after years of sending as gifts we are not doing so in the future. Quality appears to have gone down particularly when compared to quality meat bought at Costco."
Customers have complaints about both steak boxes
Omaha Steaks isn't a stranger to criticism, with plenty of people voicing concerns about the condition of its products. In another r/meat subreddit, a picture of a sad-looking piece of beef from OS was followed with the comment, "We got some Omaha steaks as a gift. I appreciate the thought, but these are far worse quality and far more expensive than anything available from the grocery store." One person said that while it could be worse, it didn't exactly meet expectations. "I would not call their products trash; however, they are definitely not top quality and very small portions for the money! The steaks are rather small and can cook up dry & bland," they wrote.
Still, Costco's Rastelli's Steak Box has taken its share of flak as well. Among reviews praising the pack, there are enough negative observations to make anyone question whether it's worth the price. The primary complaint asserts that the beef is tough. One reviewer said, "I tried the strip steaks and cooked them to medium rare in my sous vide pot. They were so tough, they were difficult to cut with a sharp knife."
Another complained that the cuts weren't like the typical thick Costco steaks that make grilling easy, and echoed the point about toughness. "Having previously purchased several Christmas offerings from Rastelli's, we looked forward to their beef offering. We were disappointed. The steaks are too thin for our liking. They overcook before we know it. In addition, the tenderloins are tough," they said. Considering the criticism, individually sourcing steaks for a cookout might in fact be the best option.