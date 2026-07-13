Infuse Lasagna With Just A Few Ingredients For Cowboy Flavors Richer Than The Gold Rush

I'm Italian American with a half-Mexican son and we live in a largely Hispanic neighborhood, so it's only natural that my cooking repertoire includes a few Mexican-Italian mashups. When the topic of cowboy lasagna came up, I thought I'd give it a try, but my concept leans more toward vaquero-style. This means that instead of using bacon or kielbasa to give my sauce its meaty flavor, I went with chorizo instead (the loose, Mexican kind, not the hard Spanish-style sausage). I also added chipotle powder, cumin, Mexican oregano, and some jalapeño brine to my homemade marinara.

I stuck with noodles instead of swapping them for tortillas, because the latter would have, in my mind, made this dish a casserole instead of a lasagna. I kept the ricotta I use for Italian-style lasagna (I'll never join Team béchamel because my southern Italian ancestors would haunt me) but swapped the mozzarella for a mixture of pepper Jack and cheddar. "Cowboy," after all, allows for some Tex-Mex influence and I didn't have queso Oaxaca on hand. I did, however, replace parmesan with cotija. For a little extra Southwestern flavor, I embellished the layers with chopped pickled jalapeños, although canned green chiles would make for a milder alternative.

When the vaquero lasagna came out of the oven, it got topped off with a swirl of sour cream and a sprinkling of cilantro. How did the dish turn out? Fantástico! This improvised recipe is something I'll definitely be making again, although next time I might try a vegetarian version using black beans and corn in place of chorizo.