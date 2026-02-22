Ree Drummond's Tex-Mex Topping Upgrades Any Breakfast Casserole

Few dishes are quite as comforting and delicious as a good breakfast casserole. While many, like acclaimed chef Ina Garten, enjoy something simpler like microwaved oatmeal or opt for a breakfast on the sweeter side, there's something about savory dishes that really hits the spot.

Enhancing your breakfast casserole can make it even more unique and interesting. Ree Drummond of "The Pioneer Woman" recommends upgrading a breakfast casserole by topping it with tortilla chips and cheese for an easy Tex-Mex twist.

These two key ingredients in Drummond's signature Cowboy Breakfast Casserole recipe – which also contains bacon, sausage, potatoes, fresh Pico de Gallo, and, of course, eggs — provide crunch and an extra layer of indulgence. The recipe calls for cooking the meat and baking the casserole first, then adding a cup of cheese and thin strips of tortilla chips to the top before returning the dish to the oven until the top layer of cheese melts. This methodology allows you to incorporate the tortilla chips into the dish without overcooking them or dulling their flavor.