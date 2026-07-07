Review: Only 1 Of Krispy Kreme's Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Doughnuts Is Worthy Of A Scout's Honor

The Girl Scouts were founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912, and hit a flavorful high just five years later when home-baked cookies were sold to help raise funds for troops. The cookies became such a hit that by 1936, the recipes were licensed to bakeries to produce for the masses. Boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils were treats that arrived once and if we were lucky, twice a year. Those days are over, and the cookies are not only more accessible than ever, but their flavors have been infused into anything and everything, including, but not limited to a General Mills cereal, Coffee Mate flavors, and more recently a beyond delicious Frosty at Wendy's.

Next up on the docket is a trio of Girl Scout Cookie-inspired doughnuts, being cooked up under the "hot light" of Krispy Kreme: Thin Mints Doughnut, Lemon-Ups Doughnut, and Coconut Caramel Doughnut. In a press release Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Krispy Kreme said, "Girl Scout Cookie flavors are iconic for a reason." She added "Reimagining them as doughnuts is a fun way to bring those familiar favorites to fans in a completely new and truly irresistible way."

The time has finally arrived for this Krispy Kreme x Girl Scouts mashup. Is it the best dream team assembled since the 1992 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team, or more of a scout's dishonor? All will soon be revealed in this chew and review!