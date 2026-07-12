What's The Actual Brand Behind McDonald's Cookies?

Fruit-filled personal pies and candy-studded McFlurries (which are not the same as Frosties) tend to steal the spotlight on McDonald's dessert menu, but America's largest fast food chain offers plenty of other treats to satisfy your sweet tooth. One often overlooked McDonald's dessert is the humble soft-baked chocolate chip cookie. These classically comforting cookies have been a Mickey D's menu staple since the 1970s.

McDonald's chocolate chip cookies are served delightfully warm and gooey, but it turns out the fast food chain doesn't make them in-house. Instead, they're sent to Mickey D's locations frozen and flash-baked before serving for that fresh-from-the-oven feeling. This begs the question: What company actually makes McDonald's cookies? Fast food chains are often cagey about the brands behind popular menu items, but the answer in this case is sweet and simple: McDonald's chocolate chip cookies are supplied by the Swiss-based international bakery giant Aryzta, which is also where some of McDonald's burger buns come from.