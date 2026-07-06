Where McDonald's Burger Buns Actually Come From

As a kid, I loved watching the hundreds of doughnuts rolling through my local Krispy Kreme's conveyor-belt system, going from vats of mushy dough to glazed, golden-brown doughnuts. Kid-me knew that, unlike my local Krispy Kreme's doughnuts, McDonald's burger buns certainly weren't made in-house. Maybe they grew on trees? Or in laboratory test tubes? While McDonald's doesn't make its burger buns in-house, there's nothing bizarre or nefarious about the process.

Just as McDonald's sources its beef from a network of suppliers, the buns come from a range of industrial bakers. The Pacific Northwest Baking Co. in Sumner, WA supplies roughly 600 McDonald's locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, California, and Idaho. To keep up with demand, the bakery spits out around 1 million buns per day. That might seem like a lot, but those numbers look quaint compared to other McDonald's suppliers.

New Horizons Baking Co., a Norwalk, Ohio-based family-owned company, serves 5,000 quick-serve restaurants, including McDonald's. Swiss baking giant Aryzta serves McDonald's locations worldwide, from New Zealand to California. But while McDonald's sources ingredients from many different sources, the chain holds all of its suppliers to strict professional standards to ensure consistency.