14 Social Media Mistakes That Could Get Starbucks Employees In Trouble

The relationship between Starbucks and its store employees — referred to as "partners" by the coffee chain behemoth — has evolved into a heady mix of contention and harmony. Ever since the Starbucks Workers Union formed in Buffalo in 2021, baristas have developed the agency and the confidence to make their voice heard — like asking customers to delete the Starbucks app during a strike out of solidarity. It's a fine balance between representing the company who signs your checks and holding them accountable.

That representation comes to the fore regarding the social media actions of the green-aproned army. Starbucks has outlined what is and isn't acceptable for its baristas when it comes to Instagram, TikTok, X, and all the rest. This can be found in the corporation's Global Social Media Standard (henceforth the GSM). This aims to clarify the do's and don'ts for employees in the social media realm.

Is it corporate overreach? A fair rulebook for those on the payroll? That can be debated. Yet, the guidebook is very real and lends itself to an ongoing dialogue amongst Starbucks workers and beyond, bringing into question when flouting the rules takes a backseat to freedom of expression, and vice versa. With that in mind, here are 13 social media mistakes that can get a Starbucks employee in hot water.