13 Best Kitchen Gadgets For Lazy Cooks
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If you're anything like us, you love a good home-cooked meal; more nutritious than takeout, it usually tastes great and often proves cheaper. If we're honest, though, pouring all of our effort into breakfast, lunch, and dinner can sometimes feel daunting; after a hard day's work, the last thing most of us want to do is be found slaving away in the kitchen.
Fortunately, there are many ways to make the task of cooking quicker and easier, even on days when you simply don't wanna. In today's post, we're focusing on some of the best kitchen gadgets out there for folks looking to simplify the cooking process without sacrificing flavor. In the upcoming article, we're not only suggesting gadget types, but also giving specific recommendations, making them easier to snag, ASAP.
Remember that the kitchen gadgets suggested in this article are mere recommendations and may not prove a feasible (or useful) option for every home cook. As always, the details, pricing, and availability of the products mentioned are subject to change. And with that, stick around as we uncover 13 of the best kitchen gadgets for lazy cooks.
1. Electric knife
It's simple enough to use a standard kitchen knife, but when you need neat and even slices fast, an electric knife can come in handy. Electric knives can be used to slice a variety of foods, including bread, ham, turkey, and fish. A simple flick of the trigger activates its sawing motion, resulting in smooth, clean, even pieces every time.
In most cases, electric knives feature a removable serrated blade that allows it to glide through meat, bread, and other foods with ease. Electric knives range from expensive to affordable — this Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Set, for example, is fairly inexpensively priced, at around $30 at the time of publication.
Though undoubtedly an amazing tool for lazy home cooks like us, there are a few things to keep in mind about electric knives before making a purchase. Note that electric knives can be quite loud during operation, and also may require replacement blades over time. Some electric knives may also cause damage to cutting boards during use, so, as always, use caution during operation.
2. Egg cooker
Cooking boiled eggs is as simple as placing them in a pot of boiling water, so why on earth would you need to purchase an egg cooker, right? Look, we get it. Still, when it comes to ease, an inexpensive egg cooker can help you achieve near-perfect results, all without watching the clock or hovering nervously over the stove.
The process for using an egg cooker is easy — in most cases, you'll only need to add a bit of water to the device before achieving your next batch of perfectly cooked hard-boiled, soft, or poached eggs. We found this Dash Rapid Egg Cooker on Amazon for $20 at the time of publication; it holds up to seven eggs, is dishwasher-safe, and comes with an egg piercer for easy peeling.
The sheer convenience of an egg cooker makes it worth the purchase; those who have used the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker on Amazon insist that its design gives them better results than ordinary methods. "The automatic shut-off feature is very convenient, and I no longer have to watch the stove or worry about overcooking," one reviewer wrote. "It's compact, easy to clean, and doesn't take up much counter space. The eggs peel much easier than when I boil them in a pot, which is a huge bonus." Sounds like a winner, right?
3. Rotary grater
Rotary graters aren't exactly a new-fangled concept, but boy, are they making a comeback. For the lazy cook, rotary graters are the ultimate time saver — rather than using a box cutter to manually shred cheese, cooks can utilize this modernized version of a kitchen classic to grate pounds of shredded deliciousness, all with the simple turn of a handle.
To use a rotary grater for cheese, simply maneuver a cheese block through the feeding tube and rotate the handle as you push it through. The grater will spit out mounds of shredded cheese in a matter of seconds. Need even more reasons to pick up this time-saving device? Rotary graters can take on more than just cheese — try using it to spiralize zucchini, shred carrots, or slice cucumbers for an even easier way to add fresh veggies to your meal.
Oh, and if you're worried about the grater falling over as you crank, never fear. Most rotary graters, including this Cuisinart Fresh Slice Rotary Drum Grater, feature suction cups on the base to keep the device stable as you grate away.
4. Bread machine
The bread machine is one of the kitchen's best-kept secrets, yielding unbelievably delicious, homemade loaves in one simple, streamlined process. Though many of today's home cooks have resorted to a more traditional, rustic approach to baking, the bread machine remains a tried-and-true classic kitchen device that bypasses nearly every excuse for not making bread right from home.
So, what does it entail? Not much, honestly. Simply add your ingredients to the bread machine and let it do its work. The machine will mix, knead, rise, and bake the bread for you. You only need to pay extra close attention to the order in which you add your ingredients, since most machines require you add liquid ingredients before the dry for optimal results.
Not only does a bread machine make, well, bread, but it can also handle your basic mixing needs. I absolutely love using my bread maker for kneading pizza dough; just dump in your ingredients, allow the machine to mix, and remove the dough for shaping and baking. Depending on the bread maker you purchase, some even have other options available to take advantage of. The Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine, for example, features a "jam" and "gluten-free" function for even more versatility in the kitchen.
5. Wireless meat probe
First came the smartphone then the smart — meat probe? Yep, they're out there. And while seemingly unnecessary, this kitchen gadget just might prove the ultimate way to monitor your food, no matter where in the world you are.
Believe it or not, the wireless meat probe allows you to monitor your food right from your cell phone. Some probes, like the ROUUO Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer with Dual Probes on Amazon, even come with features that allow you to set the preferred internal temperature of your cooked meats, while also setting timers for how long you'd like your meat to cook. This particular probe comes with two prongs whose data can be accessed both through Wifi and Bluetooth, allowing you to travel wherever you wish and still be able to track the doneness of your food. Just keep in mind that while convenient, devices can sometimes prove costly, with some models ranging from $70 and up.
Of course, even with all of the benefits of a gadget like this, you'll still want to keep a close watch on your food. As always, use common sense and stay safe even when using nifty cooking devices like this.
6. Apple and potato peelers
If you've ever baked homemade apple pie, you know the hassle of having to peel and skin each apple. While the payoff in the end is totally worth it, having a kitchen device that can help expedite the process is certainly a welcome idea. Enter the apple peeler. This peculiar kitchen device features a long metal skewer or apple holder in the middle of the machine. What happens next is truly remarkable — simply rotate the handle, and the machine peels the apple for you. Some models even slice the apple — how convenient is that?
The Starfrit Apple Peeler features all of these perks and more, with many customers stating it takes a fraction of the time of traditional methods. "It's easy to clean, and, unless you have a really deformed apple, gets all the skin off except for a small bit at the opposite end you start," an Amazon customer states. "The core slicer that comes with it finishes off the job by slicing the apple into eight (I think it's eight) pieces and separates the center with the seeds from them. [...] You can peel an apple in like 5 seconds; try doing that with a knife!"
Don't forget the potato peeler — this device follows much the same concept. Luckily, Starfrit was offering its Rotato Express Electric Peeler for fans to enjoy on Amazon for only $29 at the time of publication.
7. Rice cooker
The rice cooker can seem like just another kitchen appliance cluttering counter space; after all, it isn't very hard to cook rice — or is it? Though simple in theory, rice cooking requires specific techniques to achieve perfectly fluffy results. Those who have encountered overflowing rice water and its burned remnants know the heartache of something seemingly so simple going terribly wrong. It is for this reason that many home cooks have resorted to a rice cooker — not only is it hands-off, but it delivers perfect, mess-free rice every single time.
Now, there is some debate out there — not as to whether or not a rice cooker is worth your time, but what type of rice cooker to buy. Though many affordable options exist (including this Cosori Rice Cooker), many argue that the Zojirushi is the only rice cooker deserving of a spot on your counter. We priced the popular rice maker on Amazon, and at the time of publication it was $183, which is quite steep, to say the least. Still, reviewers can't contain themselves about how perfectly it cooks rice, stating that the end result can't be beat when compared to traditional rice cooking methods.
"The price is the price!" an Amazon customer exclaims. "If you want perfectly cooked rice, buy it! I've owned several rice cookers from box stores that are cheap junk. The Zojirushi rice cooker is hands down the last you will buy."
8. Instant Pot
If you're a lazy cook in need of a totally hands-off way to whip up dinner, the Instant Pot may be an appliance to look into. While not a gadget that would allow you to cook any and every meal that comes to mind, it does serve its purpose when used correctly.
The Instant Pot utilizes a tight-fitting lid that locks and uses water and pressure to cook your food. Because of the way it works, it is imperative that you follow the directions that come with your pot, and also that you follow your Instant Pot recipes to a T. Bear in mind that the Instant Pot requires a certain amount of liquid to cook up most recipes; failure to add enough liquid could lead to uncooked, less flavorful, or even straight-up burnt food.
In addition to pressure cooking your food, many Instant Pot makers feature a sauté function along with a slow cooker setting. There are a wide variety of options on the market, including this Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multicooker, offering sterilizing, steaming, and sous vide functionality for only $80 at the time of publication. Just keep in mind that though convenient, an Instant Pot isn't always instant – the device takes time to pressurize, meaning some foods might take just as long to cook, if not longer, than traditional methods.
9. Sandwich stacker
The Hamilton Beach Sandwich Stacker is truly brilliant in design, and the ultimate when it comes to lazy cooking. If you've never seen a sandwich stacker before, this uniquely designed gadget makes hot sandwiches using tiered heating system to piece your sammie together for you all on its own.
Though sandwich makers will vary in terms of functionality, this particular model simply requires you to add bread, meat, and cheese to the bottom plate before adding a final piece of bread to the top rack. The maker will then cook your top and bottom pieces all before smooshing the two segments together to make your sandwich.
Love fast food egg sandwiches? The Hamilton Beach Sandwich Stacker comes with an egg compartment that'll cook your egg for you, too. Just be sure that whatever meat you choose to add to the sandwich stacker is already cooked — though convenient in every imaginable way, this sandwich stacker won't actually cook the meat for you, sadly.
10. Vegetable chopper and spiralizer
Love eating veggies but hate the amount of time it takes to prep them? If so, you may wish to include a vegetable chopper as part of your routine. Using a traditional knife and chopping board can take a while, especially if you have a lot of produce to chop. Tools like the Fullstar Pro Chopper make prepping produce faster: Simply lay the veggies on the chopping grid, press, and voilà – you've got perfectly chopped veggies ready for use. Some systems even come with ribboning and spiralizing tools to give you even more versatility with your healthy eats.
The downside? Some larger fruits and veggies may still require that you chop them into smaller segments or peel them before use in the chopper. Also, keep in mind that a vegetable chopper can sometimes be difficult to clean; however, those that come with dishwasher-safe parts and cleaning tools can help make the process easier. Don't forget, there are other, simpler fruit and veggie choppers on the market, too; this OXO Tot Grape Cutter, for example, chops small items like grapes, cherry tomatoes, and more, not only making them salad-ready, but also much safer for serving small children.
11. Digital toaster
We know most of you won't want to spend close to $100 on a toaster, and honestly, neither do we. Still, for those who have very specific toasting preferences or want their toast cooked faster than ever before, a digital toaster, like this Foyoconven 4 Slice Toaster with Dual Touchscreen, could make a great investment.
Now, toasting bread isn't exactly rocket science — you could just as easily pop bread under a broiler for deliciously toasty results. Still, like most things on this list, a digital toaster is geared toward toasted bread perfection, offering not only faster cook times when compared to traditional toasters, but also a touchscreen featuring your choice of several toasting shades. Digital toasters also boast the ability to toast frozen bread, feature wider slots for thicker bread types, offer auto-off mechanisms, and more.
Still not convinced? Just take it from those who have already taken the plunge on upscale toaster ovens. "The design is sleek and fits nicely in the kitchen, but what really stands out is how intuitive it is," an Amazon customer states. "The images on the screen make it easy to know exactly what you want and how you want it done, taking the guesswork out of getting the perfect toast every time."
12. Electric salt and pepper grinder
An electric salt and pepper grinder can prove a lifesaver if you have weak hands or arthritis. Even if you don't, it's still a great way to enjoy the flavor of freshly cracked salt and pepper, all with a simple tilt.
If you've ever owned a traditional pepper grinder, you know it takes a bit of effort — nothing too hard, of course, but anything made easier is a welcome opportunity for any lazy cook. Are we right? That's why the electric pepper grinder is such a good purchase — simply charge the device, turn it on, tilt, and it spits pepper or salt right at your food, no effort needed. You can even control the grind; on models like the YUMCOOK Gravity Sensor Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, you can adjust how coarse or fine you want your spice.
Fans concur that an electric shaker is worth keeping on hand, as it makes enjoying freshly cracked pepper, pink Himalayan salt, or other salt and pepper types easier than ever. "I really love these salt and pepper grinders," states an Amazon customer. "Just charge them up before using and turn them on. When you turn them over, they will automatically start to grind. No buttons to push. Turn it back over, and it stops and is ready for next use. It has a handy LED light so you can see how much seasoning you are dispensing."
13. Tortilla press
If you've ever made homemade tortillas, you know how easy the process is — until it's time to roll out the dough, of course. Yes, rolling a perfectly round tortilla is totally doable — as is wrapping a tortilla the right way so the food doesn't fall out like it often does. But if we're honest, it takes lots (and lots) of practice to get 'em as round as they look when they come from the store.
Rather than throw in the towel on perfectly shaped homemade tortillas, why not pick up an inexpensive tortilla press to help you achieve the tortillas of your dreams? This Victoria Tortilla Press is made of cast iron and is seasoned with flaxseed oil. Amazon users who purchased this specific tortilla press have indeed been dazzled with its results, with many claiming the gadget helps them achieve rounder, more evenly pressed tortillas than if they had pressed them by hand. "It presses tortillas evenly and effortlessly, making the whole process quick and enjoyable," an Amazon customer states. "I've used it multiple times already, and it performs consistently every time. It's also versatile — I've used it for more than just tortillas, and it handles everything with ease."
The best part? Tortilla presses tend to be inexpensive, but the Victoria Tortilla Press was listed at only $31 at the time of publication. Yes, please.