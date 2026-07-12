The Japanese Liquor On Costco Shelves You Rarely Find At Other Grocery Stores
Costco is famous for its budget-friendly prices on bulk goods, but for many fans, shopping at the warehouse giant isn't just about saving money (in fact, Costco is the favorite grocery chain of wealthy Americans). One of the many reasons customers are drawn to Costco like moths to a flame is that the grocery giant carries items that are hard to find anywhere else, or at least in the United States — and we're not just talking about Costco's legendary Kirkland Signature private label products. Case in point: Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky. This premium line of blended Japanese spirits, made by the House of Suntory brewery and distillery, is coveted by whisky fans for its expertly crafted, well-balanced flavors. However, that top-shelf craftsmanship means that supply is often limited, and the sought-after spirits can be extremely difficult to get your hands on in many parts of the United States.
Luckily, for card-carrying Costco members, Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky is frequently on offer in states where the chain sells liquor. In a Reddit thread about items that can only be purchased at Costco, one user noted that they buy Hibiki whisky at Costco because they're not sure they could find it anywhere else and, as they wrote, "The Costco price is also unbelievable." Another person responded, "Wait! They have hibiki!? That's a game changer — I gotta go get a couple bottles."
How much does Hibiki whisky cost at Costco?
Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky is known for its balance of fruity, floral, sweet, and woody notes and complex finish. Beyond the top-shelf flavor, the premium whisky is almost worth buying for the packaging alone — Hibiki bottles have 24 sides representing the 24 major divisions of microseasons in the traditional Japanese calendar, and feature gorgeous labels adorned with masterfully drawn calligraphy. At the time of writing, Costco typically sells 750-milliliter bottles of Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky for $63 to $100, and in a testament to how in demand the barrel-aged liquor is, sales are occasionally limited to two bottles per customer.
In addition to Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky, other Hibiki varieties, such as Hibiki 21-year and Hibiki 30-year, have occasionally been spotted at Costco in the past. However, these extremely rare whiskies come with a matching price tag that makes Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky look like an even better deal. Though prices vary by location, a 750-milliliter bottle of Hibiki 21-year will likely set you back close to $700 or more, and the 30-year variety clocks in close to $6,000. Still, the high demand for Hibiki whisky suggests it's well worth the splurge if you're lucky enough to find it at your local Costco. And if you're looking to enjoy quality liquor without breaking the bank, here are some cheap and surprisingly tasty whiskies.