The Japanese Liquor On Costco Shelves You Rarely Find At Other Grocery Stores

Costco is famous for its budget-friendly prices on bulk goods, but for many fans, shopping at the warehouse giant isn't just about saving money (in fact, Costco is the favorite grocery chain of wealthy Americans). One of the many reasons customers are drawn to Costco like moths to a flame is that the grocery giant carries items that are hard to find anywhere else, or at least in the United States — and we're not just talking about Costco's legendary Kirkland Signature private label products. Case in point: Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky. This premium line of blended Japanese spirits, made by the House of Suntory brewery and distillery, is coveted by whisky fans for its expertly crafted, well-balanced flavors. However, that top-shelf craftsmanship means that supply is often limited, and the sought-after spirits can be extremely difficult to get your hands on in many parts of the United States.

Luckily, for card-carrying Costco members, Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky is frequently on offer in states where the chain sells liquor. In a Reddit thread about items that can only be purchased at Costco, one user noted that they buy Hibiki whisky at Costco because they're not sure they could find it anywhere else and, as they wrote, "The Costco price is also unbelievable." Another person responded, "Wait! They have hibiki!? That's a game changer — I gotta go get a couple bottles."