Not Whole Foods: This Grocery Chain Is The Actual Favorite Of Wealthy Americans In 2026

Some might assume that wealthy Americans shop for groceries at chains that generally cost more than others. After all, they have the scratch, so why not splurge on all the best things at Whole Foods or a similar grocery store that prioritizes quality products over customer savings? But as it turns out, wealthy Americans appreciate savings just as much as anyone else. And according to a recent YouGov study, maybe more.

YouGov conducted surveys about the shopping habits of lower-, middle-, and higher-income Americans (which YouGov defines as someone making $150,000 or more annually) over a period of 52 weeks. Of the top 10 grocery stores people mentioned as their favorite shopping destinations, Costco was the most popular among wealthy Americans, with 11% indicating it was their preferred supermarket. By comparison, only 5% of lower and middle-income individuals get their groceries from the big box store.

It makes sense considering that you don't stay wealthy by shelling out extra for products that can be had for lower prices, like Costco finds for under $5. Discount supermarkets like Trader Joe's and Aldi also made the top 10 list of popular grocery haunts, whereas specialty grocery stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts didn't have enough of a following to qualify. Taking into account how often wealthy Americans shop for groceries and how much they spend on average, Costco being the No. 1 chain to patronize is even less surprising.