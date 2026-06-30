Not Whole Foods: This Grocery Chain Is The Actual Favorite Of Wealthy Americans In 2026
Some might assume that wealthy Americans shop for groceries at chains that generally cost more than others. After all, they have the scratch, so why not splurge on all the best things at Whole Foods or a similar grocery store that prioritizes quality products over customer savings? But as it turns out, wealthy Americans appreciate savings just as much as anyone else. And according to a recent YouGov study, maybe more.
YouGov conducted surveys about the shopping habits of lower-, middle-, and higher-income Americans (which YouGov defines as someone making $150,000 or more annually) over a period of 52 weeks. Of the top 10 grocery stores people mentioned as their favorite shopping destinations, Costco was the most popular among wealthy Americans, with 11% indicating it was their preferred supermarket. By comparison, only 5% of lower and middle-income individuals get their groceries from the big box store.
It makes sense considering that you don't stay wealthy by shelling out extra for products that can be had for lower prices, like Costco finds for under $5. Discount supermarkets like Trader Joe's and Aldi also made the top 10 list of popular grocery haunts, whereas specialty grocery stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts didn't have enough of a following to qualify. Taking into account how often wealthy Americans shop for groceries and how much they spend on average, Costco being the No. 1 chain to patronize is even less surprising.
Wealthy Americans shop for groceries more often
Aside from a desire to hold onto their cash, wealthy Americans have an extra incentive to save what they can on groceries, because they tend to shop more frequently than lower- and middle-income folks. According to the study conducted by YouGov, 34% of people surveyed who earn a higher income patronize their favorite grocery stores several times a week. Only 25% of folks earning lower to middle incomes indicated they shopped for groceries that often.
However, 39% of wealthy and 36% of lower- to middle-income Americans indicated they only shop once per week; additionally, higher-income Americans typically spend more per trip. The numbers are close regarding people who spend $100 to $150 at each grocery store visit, with wealthy individuals at 23% and others at 22%. But the percentage of lower- and middle-income Americans willing to pay more than that takes a dramatic drop as the bill goes higher.
Only 7% of lower- to middle-income individuals said they were likely to spend $200 to $250 on one trip to the grocery store, compared to 13% of wealthy Americans. Some 5% indicated they would likely spend more than $400, whereas just 1% of lower- to middle-income individuals said the same. The willingness to accrue a higher bill could be due to having the means to fill a chest freezer with the best meat at Costco for grilling and keep their pantry fully stocked at all times. But just like most other Americans, they still want to make their dollars stretch by shopping at grocery stores where deals and discounts abound.