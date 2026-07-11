10 Aldi Meals Under $5 For A Quick And Easy Work Lunch

Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day? For anyone in the workforce, Monday through Friday breakfasts are often an afterthought while lunch serves as a highly anticipated break in the day. Even though leisurely midday meals seem to be a thing of the past (or possibly of fiction), you can make the most of your half-hour break while also stretching out your salary by opting for a bargain-priced, easy-to-prep meal from Aldi.

Some of these lunch suggestions consist of premade items from the Aldi deli case, while others might require a little prepping the night before, but nothing on this list requires a great deal of effort. You can also mix-and-match the selected pairings if any suggestions spark your own ideas.

Any math geniuses out there may notice that the listed ingredients for some of these suggestions amount to more than $5. That's because you're going to have leftovers of some items (an entire bunch of grapes is more than enough for a lunch break cheese board, while a whole package of mini chocolate bars could see you through several days' worth of desserts). When broken down into single-serving stats, you'll find everything to be as affordable as we've come to expect from one of America's cheapest and fastest-growing grocers.