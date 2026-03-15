Aldi Is Always The Secret Weapon For This Crowd-Pleasing Party Snack
The charcuterie board is always the belle of the ball — she's pretty, she's impressive, and, really, it's not a party unless she's there. No snack is better than a thoughtful selection of cured meats, creamy cheeses, sweet and savory spreads, fun crackers, and an array of fresh vegetables and bright fruits that allows everyone to pick and choose their ideal combinations.
Really, any of America's most beloved grocery stores will carry a selection of these ingredients, but Aldi is perhaps the best option when you're trying to fill out an impressive charcuterie board. Aldi fans love the affordable cheese selection and just about everything else you could possibly think to pair with them.
Making an arrangement that looks and tastes good is easier said than done, though — especially if you don't know where to start. Fortunately, Aldi's online products page has a specific category for charcuterie. Not only does it helpfully gather a wide swath of what you could include, but it also features a useful FAQ section with tips on how to choose meats, cheeses, accoutrements, and fresh produce; including specific advice for vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan selections.
When building an Aldi charcuterie board, start with the cheese
A smart assortment of cheeses is key when it comes to the foundation of a charcuterie board. You'll want three to five varieties and they should each have differing qualities when it comes to texture, taste, and color. A good place to start is with the firmness, so consider gathering a hard, soft, blue, and bloomy rind cheese. You'll also want a variety of flavor profiles — sharp, mild, funky, creamy, and tangy — while a mix that also features cow's, goat's, and sheep's milk cheeses is ideal.
Our list of 12 of the best cheeses you can buy at Aldi is a good place to start, but feel free to pick up a seasonal offering or something you haven't tried before. Consider this selection: mild and firm Edam, creamy and tangy goat's milk brie, and a sharp, smooth cheddar cheese spread. Alternatively, pair Smoked Spicy Gouda with a crumbly, punchy blue Stilton and a wheel of buttery Camembert. There are tons of wild card options too, like the Honey I'd Rather Bee at the Sea Salt Honey Cheddar Cheese or a log of goat cheese covered in everything bagel seasoning.
When picking out the meats for your charcuterie board, continue to keep variety in mind. Choose something soft and mild, like Specially Selected Cold Smoked Atlantic Salmon or honey smoked turkey, as well as something firmer and bolder such as Appleton Farms' Spicy Bite Size Salami or Priano Prosciutto Italiano.
Complete your Aldi charcuterie board
Once you figure out the anchoring elements of your charcuterie board, it's time to dress her up. For savory additions, think salted shelled pistachios, stuffed olives, pita crackers, bagel chips, baby carrots, mini cucumber coins, or Dijon mustard. For the sweet accompaniments, consider fresh berries, dried apricots, freeze-dried apples, chocolate-covered almonds, or honey roasted cashews. Honey and fruit preserves are welcome additions, so you could try out Aldi's Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set. The box has four small jars of spreads that perfectly straddle sweet and savory: Fig & Honey, Apple & Date Balsamic, Cherry & Rosemary, and Orange & Cloves.
Though Aldi makes it easy to find the ideal selection, arranging everything attractively is no small feat. After choosing a suitably large wooden board or platter, here's what Aldi advises for the main items: "Cut cheeses into different shapes such as cubes, slices, and wedges. You can also arrange meats in different patterns, including folds, rows, or stacks." Very soft cheeses can be kept whole or in large pieces and served alongside a small knife.
As for the various extras, "Group similar items together in different clusters or sections for a cohesive look. Fill any gaps on your board with small bowls of dips, spreads, or extra snacks," as per Aldi's FAQ about creating "aesthetically pleasing" charcuterie boards. Covering every last bit of empty space creates an abundant look that makes everyone want to dig right in. All that's left is to pour a glass of one of the best wines you can buy at Aldi.