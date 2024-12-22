Best Wines You Can Buy At Aldi, According To Experts
Whether you're shopping for tonight's dinner or just looking for another bottle to add to your collection, perusing the wine aisle can be the most riveting moment of your grocery store experience. With so many types and grape varietals and each bottle encasing new and mysterious flavors, it's easy to lose track of time arriving to your decision. Making a choice in Aldi's wine aisle is no different; in fact, with its extensive range of reds, whites, and sparklings from American and global options, the task can turn overwhelming. There's no harm in taking home a bottle that isn't necessarily your favorite or doesn't pair perfectly with your meal, but you want to avoid the worst grocery store wines while also respecting your wallet.
To better guide us through the wine selection at Aldi, we've consulted a team of sommeliers and wine experts whose insight can help everyone — from those of us trying to get into red wine to those of us stuck on our sweet-and-bubblies. We asked our experts to do the real perusing for us, choosing the bottles that caught their attention the most among Aldi's selection. Including Jon Thorsen from Reverse Wine Snob; Murphy Perng, WSET-3 certified and founder of Matter of Wine; Lydia Richards, sommelier and founder of Vino Concierge; Sofia Flannery, head sommelier at Vinyl Steakhouse; and Alison Morris Roslyn, sommelier and CEO of Francey not Fancy; our experts considered both price and quality to highlight some of the best wines at Aldi.
William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir ($9.99, Monterey County, California)
While Monterey County is one of California's lesser-known wine regions, it's still producing spectacular bottles. Alison Morris Roslyn, a level-three sommelier and CEO of wine consultancy Francey Not Fancy, shares that the region's William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir is her top Aldi pick. "The wines [from Monterey County] are interesting and usually more affordable than what you'll find in more famous wine country like Napa or Sonoma," she says. "Central Coast wines also tend to be Burgundian in style — we're talking Pinot Noir that is more crisp and crunchy than ripe and jammy." Sofia Flannery, head sommelier at New York's Vinyl Steakhouse, remarks, "This is a great wine for any Pinot lover. The age gives it a nice, earthy punch [that] any fan of French Burgundy would appreciate."
An Aldi wine that's so good it won awards, this Pinot Noir swept the competition with its 2014 vintage. It was awarded a 90-point gold medal by the BTI (Beverage Testing Institute) and labeled Best Buy & Exceptional. The red wine also offers ample pairing possibilities. Roslyn gushes, "It's earthy and medium-bodied ... Pinot Noir like this was made to pair with mushrooms," She adds that mushroom or pepperoni pizza are some of her favorite comfort food pairings with Pinot Noir. Flannery says, "It's a well-developed, uncomplicated, easy-drinking Pinot. [It's] perfect for some early evening porch drinks with sharp cheeses and jams, or served with the main course of herby chicken or white fish."
La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($25, Sonoma Coast, California)
While Pinot Noirs have exploded in popularity, rising to match even the powerhouse of a California Cabernet Sauvignon, it hasn't always been easy to find a bottle that balances quality and price. When you're willing to splurge a little extra for a special occasion but still don't want to break the bank, Aldi's La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir accomplishes the perfect balance between incredible taste and affordability. Lydia Richards, certified sommelier and owner of Vino Concierge wine consultancy, shares that this Pinot is one of her favorites at the supermarket chain, and it's usually available for less than $25. "It just got recognized as 2024's Top Value Wine by Wine Spectator, and it punches way above its weight limit," she says. "Fruit-forward and approachable, it's great for pizza night or even [with] carnitas tacos."
Thanks to a year-round moderate climate with foggy mornings that dissipate into bright afternoons, the Sonoma Coast is always a reliable region for Pinot Noir. What makes La Crema's bottle especially award-worthy is a unique blend of flavor and spice. Craig McAllister, chief winemaker at La Crema, revealed in an interview with Wine Spectator that the pinot noir grapes are sourced from various areas along the Sonoma Coast, from the southern Russian River Valley to vineyards much further north. According to the wine's product page, this broad blend of grapes amounts to a cherry and plum fruitiness that's tied together with a hint of espresso.
La Cornada Crianza Tempranillo ($5, Utiel-Requena, Spain)
If you want to spice up your everyday wines with a bit of Spanish flair, look no further than La Cornada Crianza Tempranillo. Jon Thorsen, wine expert and founder of website Reverse Wine Snob, barely contains his excitement when he mentions the Tempranillo as one of his favorites from Aldi. "How can a wine that spends six months in American oak (and another 18 months in the bottle) retail for only $5?" he marvels. "Heck, it must cost almost that much to get it here from Spain!"
Made with tempranillo grapes, La Cornada boasts the "Crianza" designation, a label you'll notice on some Spanish bottles. On others, you may see "Reserva" or "Gran Reserva." These distinctions have nothing to do with the type of grape. Rather, they signify that the bottle is a Spanish wine typically produced with higher-quality grapes from small-production vineyards. They also represent strict aging requirements. Crianzas, for example, must be aged for two years, partly in oak barrels and later in the bottle.
To Thorsen, one of the reasons for the lower price could be the lack of recognition for Utiel-Requena, the Spanish region that the grapes come from. Utiel-Requena is often overshadowed by the more well-known La Rioja, but both regions deserve space in your cabinet. "It's smooth. It's spicy. It's balanced. It's delicious," Thorsen says. "To be fair, it's not very deep or complex, but it is head and shoulders above anything else at this low price point."
Peaks & Tides Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon ($11.99, Sonoma, California)
"Classic Sonoma County Cab usually comes with a high price tag, but not in this case," says Jon Thorsen. Your first promising sign about Aldi's exclusive Cabernet Sauvignon is that it's produced in Sonoma County. The esteemed wine-growing region enjoys plenty of sunshine, quick-draining soil, and a Mediterranean climate that creates the perfect growing conditions for this varietal. The grapes are smaller and almost berry-like, giving the wine its concentrated, jammy flavors. Thorsen describes the wine as "rich, juicy, and balanced. With just the right amount of French oak, it's hard to go wrong here."
Thanks to the grape's thicker skins, most Cabernets also boast higher levels of tannins — those bitter components that make your wine taste dry. From there, the flavor profile can vary greatly. Some Cabs deliver notes of dark berries while others are as intense as pencil lead or cigar wrapper. The back of Aldi's Peaks & Tides bottle, for example, details flavors of pomegranate, vanilla, and cedar.
With a flavor profile that can hit you like a freight train, you'll want to carefully consider pairings. Anything too light could easily be overwhelmed, so go for heavier dishes and proteins that stand up to the wine's tannins and higher alcohol content. Roasted lamb, red meat on the grill, or a black pepper-crusted tuna make for some mouthwatering accompaniments to the Peaks & Tides Cab.
Peaks & Tides Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($9.99, Sonoma County, California)
"This one is for my California Chardonnay Oak lovers (myself included!)," raves Sofia Flannery, head sommelier at New York's Vinyl Steakhouse. "If a big, bold Cali Chardonnay is your thing, this wine hits all the marks." An Aldi exclusive, Peaks & Tides Chardonnay represents another unbeatable bottle for under $10, boasting an 89-point silver medal from the Sommelier's Choice Awards for its 2020 vintage.
Chardonnay is beloved for its adaptability and versatility. Chardonnay grapes from a warmer climate typically result in a less acidic and fruitier wine, whereas cooler climate varietals, like those from Sonoma County, show off brighter, citrusy flavors. Aging also plays a role. Where stainless steel-aged chardonnay is straightforward and crisp, oak-aged whites (like Peaks & Tides') deliver fuller and more complex flavors. Flannery describes the bottle, "If you decant and let it breathe, you'll start getting some of those beautiful secondary notes coming through, like vanilla, mint, and baking spices."
Contrary to what you might have thought, white wines can also be decanted, especially bigger Chardonnays whose flavors could be tight and muddled when you first open them. Letting the white wine breathe a bit can help show off its complexity and air out any funky smells. Additionally, white wines won't take long to reach their optimal taste. "Try [it] with a white cream pasta, grilled shrimp, or buttery scallops," Flannery recommends.
Crestwood Barrel Riesling ($5.99, Columbia Valley, Washington)
Sometimes, we're a bit shy about our wine preferences thanks to the idea that "real wine" is only big, dry, and complex. However, Alison Morris Roslyn, sommelier and founder of Francey Not Fancy, says that there's no shame in going for the lighter, sweeter option. She chose Crestwood Barrel Riesling as one of her top picks from Aldi. "This is going to be a sweeter Riesling," she says. "I know, I know — wine drinkers typically prefer a dry Riesling, but hear me out ... I'm not sure there's a better combination for Chinese takeout than Riesling." In particular, she says an off-dry or slightly sweet one makes for the perfect pairing.
She adds that the white wine comes from Washington's Columbia Valley, an AVA (American Viticultural Area) known for "gorgeous Rieslings." Due to the region's semi-arid climate, viticulturists aren't subject to the whims of heavy rainstorms, giving them more control over irrigation and making the Columbia Valley ideal for producing great wines.
Why, though, would you pair a Riesling with Chinese food? "It does a great job of offsetting the spiciness of Chinese takeout," Roslyn explains. "[It] has enough weight to stand up to some of the heavier meats in your order while still being light enough to pair with shrimp." Some of her favorite combos are Riesling with pork dumplings or orange chicken. While we're on the topic of guilty pleasures, why not try Riesling with some Doritos?
Elementalist Pinot Grigio ($6.99, California)
A grape that we've been cultivating since the Middle Ages, Pinot Gris has elbowed its way into the modern age. It's a popular choice for happy hour on the patio or in the wine aisle at Aldi. Known by many names, the Italians call the beloved grape Pinot Grigio, and after California capitalized on its popularity boom in the early 2000s, you'll find bottles from the state labeled both Pinot Grigio and Gris. Aldi's exclusive Elementalist Pinot Grigio, for example, delivers exactly what we're looking for in the white wine. Level three sommelier and proprietor of Matter of Wine Murphy Perng says, "Lively acidity lifts its overall structure, but a touch of sugar keeps it balanced, making for an easy-drinking wine." The 2020 vintage won a silver medal and 87 points from the Sommelier's Choice Awards, making it another solid choice for under $10.
"[The] Pinot Grigio opens with crushed white flowers, green apple, and ripe pear," Perng says. "On the palate, the wine is full and flavorful, with white peach, lemon rind, and cantaloupe moving in harmony." Unlike a crisp, Italian-style Pinot Grigio (which could pair well with richer, creamier dishes), a fuller, California-style like the Elementalist needs a little more space to show off. Enjoy it best with simple stews, olives, or herby chicken dishes. For an easy appetizer and splash of something before dinner, the Pinot Grigio is even a great contender for a white wine and potato chip pairing.
Specially Selected Sauvignon Blanc ($9.99, Marlborough, New Zealand)
In 2023, Aldi released a lineup of exclusive and premium wines under its Specially Selected label. The collection came from over forty years of cultivating relationships with wineries around the globe and an increased demand for affordable, quality wines in the supermarket's aisles. Each bottle represented a well-known varietal from its classic wine-growing region, such as the Specially Selected Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand.
Murphy Perng chose the Sauvignon Blanc as one of her top picks from Aldi in part due to how white wines are made. "Producing white wine is simply less involved than producing red wine," she explains. "It may require little to no oak during the fermentation process, limited aging, etc." What this boils down to is that your dollar going further with a white wine opposed to a red.
From Marlborough, the New Zealand region that's got its grip on the global Sauvignon Blanc market, Aldi's Specially Selected bottle brings just what we crave out of the crisp, white wine. "The sip reveals a focused grapefruit core complemented by tropical flavors," Perng says. "An undertone of textured minerality adds to its overall intrigue." The crowd-pleasing white would pair great with your herb-heavy dishes, white fish, and softer cheeses.
Belletti Prosecco D.O.C. Extra Dry ($6.99, Veneto, Italy)
Another exclusive Aldi wine that brought home awards, the Belletti Prosecco is decorated with a 90-point gold medal and will take your mimosas and bellinis to the next level. "The Belletti Prosecco D.O.C. Extra Dry is a great find and delivers quality for such a low price," enthuses Lydia Richards, sommelier and owner of Vino Concierge. "Prosecco has become everyone's favorite Italian bubbly; it differs from Champagne as it is light, fruit-forward, bright, [and] ready to be opened and enjoyed immediately."
While the bottle may tout "extra dry," don't be fooled — "It's actually on the sweeter side," sommelier Alison Morris Roslyn explains. Additionally, the D.O.C. label means the wine is made with glera grapes from Italy's Prosecco winemaking region. Richards describes this Prosecco as delicate and floral with notes of citrus, apples, pears, and melons. "It is zippy on the palate with nice bubbles, all balanced by a touch of sweetness," she says.
Echoing this sentiment, Sofia Flannery, head sommelier at Vinyl Steakhouse, also singles out the Belletti Prosecco as one of her top selections at Aldi. "Don't underestimate how good of an aperitif a dry Prosecco can be," she says. She recommends charcuterie-board style pairings for the bubbly — spicy salami, funky, hard cheeses (like Pecorino), and fig spreads on crackers.
Arosa Sweet Sparkling Moscato Rosé ($5.99, Italy)
Although she was initially hesitant about Aldi's selection of sparkling wines, the Arosa Sweet Sparkling Moscato Rosé caught Alison Morris Roslyn's attention. A pink wine that delivers exactly what it promises, it's an excellent option if you prefer a sweeter sparkling wine or want a welcome substitution in any Champagne cocktail. The bubbly rosé is made with Italian moscato grapes that are briefly left in contact with grape skins during production to achieve its pink hue.
Roslyn's uncertainty came in part due to how some of the sparkling wines at Aldi are made. "[Many are] produced using the Charmat method, which means that [the] second fermentation (which creates the bubbles) happens in a vat, not in the bottle," she explains. "It's really challenging to find affordable sparkling wine that isn't on the sweeter side and doesn't give you a headache the next day."
She had to admit, however, that there's space in every kitchen cabinet for a cheaper sparkling. "I'd pair the Moscato Rosé with sugary desserts," she recommends. "You always want a sweeter sparkling with sugary desserts like cookies or cakes. Dry sparkling is bitter paired with most sugary sweets." Once you've satisfied your sweet tooth, though, make sure to check how long you can store wine in the fridge, since a sparkling can lose its bubbles rather quickly.
Methodology
To select our picks for some of the best wines at Aldi, we looked for bottles that showcased both quality and affordability. Firstly, we compiled a list of several Aldi wines, focusing specifically on bottles that had won awards, been recognized, or were celebrated by various reviewers and websites. We sought a good balance of reds, whites, and sparklings, while also looking out for popular varietals like Pinot Noir and Cabernet. Apart from a notable exception, we chose wines that hovered around the $10 mark to respect our readers' budgets, and to suggest good bottles for stocking up.
Armed with a lineup of solid wines, we reached out to a group of wine experts and sommeliers, requesting that they choose a few of the bottles from the list that really stood out to them, but leaving them the freedom to recommend other U.S. Aldi wines that they admired. Our experts responded with their selections and brief descriptions of the wines for us to incorporate into the list.