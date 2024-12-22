Best Wines You Can Buy At Aldi, According To Experts

Whether you're shopping for tonight's dinner or just looking for another bottle to add to your collection, perusing the wine aisle can be the most riveting moment of your grocery store experience. With so many types and grape varietals and each bottle encasing new and mysterious flavors, it's easy to lose track of time arriving to your decision. Making a choice in Aldi's wine aisle is no different; in fact, with its extensive range of reds, whites, and sparklings from American and global options, the task can turn overwhelming. There's no harm in taking home a bottle that isn't necessarily your favorite or doesn't pair perfectly with your meal, but you want to avoid the worst grocery store wines while also respecting your wallet.

To better guide us through the wine selection at Aldi, we've consulted a team of sommeliers and wine experts whose insight can help everyone — from those of us trying to get into red wine to those of us stuck on our sweet-and-bubblies. We asked our experts to do the real perusing for us, choosing the bottles that caught their attention the most among Aldi's selection. Including Jon Thorsen from Reverse Wine Snob; Murphy Perng, WSET-3 certified and founder of Matter of Wine; Lydia Richards, sommelier and founder of Vino Concierge; Sofia Flannery, head sommelier at Vinyl Steakhouse; and Alison Morris Roslyn, sommelier and CEO of Francey not Fancy; our experts considered both price and quality to highlight some of the best wines at Aldi.