14 Best Barbecue Restaurant Chicken In The US

If barbecue chicken had a Mount Rushmore, Big Bob Gibson would definitely be on it. Long before Alabama white barbecue sauce became a sensation among joints across the country, Bob Gibson was dunking whole smoked chickens into the tangy mayonnaise-based sauce to make sure the meat stayed nice and juicy. More than a century later, it's still the restaurant's signature move, and patrons would tell you straight, "It's kind of a southern sin not to get chicken if you go there."

At Big Bob's, each seasoned bird spends about three and a half hours on the pit. But what comes next is the real magic. There's no light brushing of sauce here. No, Big Bob's carries on its legacy by giving each piece of chicken a full-body plunge into a vat of white sauce. But if that's still not enough for your liking, don't worry — the chicken is served with even more white sauce on the side.

The result is a smoky meat with crisp skin that's somehow still incredibly moist, thanks to the sauce that helped define an entire style of Alabama barbecue. It's no shocker that Big Bob Gibson made it into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame and lives on as one of the country's biggest pilgrimage sites for barbecue chicken lovers.



bigbobgibson.com

Multiple locations in Alabama