If you've ever had fast food, chances are you've ordered chicken nuggets. But have you ever wondered where these crispy little chunks of fried chicken come from? And no, we're not talking about the conspiracy theory that claimed McDonald's chicken nuggets were made from pink slime. We're talking about history, straight from the academic halls of Cornell University.

While there might be some debate around their true origin story, agricultural scientist Robert C. Baker is commonly credited with first conceiving how chicken nuggets are made in a Cornell lab in 1963. Yes, that's right: Chicken nuggets came from a science experiment. Baker was tinkering with poultry innovations like turkey ham and chicken hot dogs, and among these inventions was the chicken nugget — then known as the "Chicken Crispie." But his creation wasn't just the dawn of an enduring staple of fast food. As it turns out, Baker's nugget was proof that poultry could evolve beyond whole birds and overdone recipes, serving up chicken's origin story for domination in the U.S. diet.

World War II set the stage for this revolution. With red meat diverted to the military, chicken became the country's number one protein of choice. This surge in demand drove modernization in poultry farming. But when the war ended, so did the chicken boom. Families went back to eating beef, and whole chickens weren't necessarily practical, since they were too big for one person but also too small for a whole family. The solution? Baker's chicken nuggets. He engineered breaded, bite-sized pieces from ground chicken, a process that solved the issue of frying and freezing. And instead of getting greedy and patenting his recipe, he shared it freely with companies. And thus, the fast food phenomenon of nuggets began.